5 Moves I Would Still Make If I Was the Cleveland Browns' GM

A week away from the team’s debut in the 2026 preseason, the Cleveland Browns are still looking for answers regarding their roster for the upcoming regular season.

The quarterback position is still unsettled, and questions might be arising at the left tackle spot, one that should already be locked up by a Top-10 draft choice.

Nonetheless, there are still multiple areas where the team can maneuver in order to find some upgrades. Here are five moves I’d do, if I were in general manager Andrew Berry’s shoes:

1. Trade for Josh Sweat

Arizona has had its fair share of drama with Sweat, one year after signing him on a four-year $74.6 million free agent deal, with reports of him unhappy after the club dismissed former head coach Jonathan Gannon.

Sweat is a one-time Pro Bowler coming off his best season as a pass rusher with 12 sacks. At 29 years-old, there’s still plenty of tread on those tires.

The Browns did well in forcing the Rams to include Jared Verse in the Myles Garrett trade, but the team is still very thin at the defensive edge position, where Alex Wright currently holds the other starting job, opposite Verse.

According to media reports, the Cardinals have listened to offers for Sweat, but nothing has crystalized just yet. Maybe a second rounder can do the trick. Cleveland currently owns one for the 2027 Draft, and two for the 2028 Draft.

Sweat would also bring something with him that no one on the Browns’ roster has, with the exception of fullback Michael Burton -- a Super Bowl ring. He knows what it takes to get there, and that experience is invaluable.

2. Trade Dillon Gabriel

Even if the Browns still don’t know who their starting quarterback is, there’s no way Gabriel can actually be in contention to start in Week 1 after being left out of the battle all offseason long.

In Atlanta, where the Falcons already have two left-handed passers on the roster, Gabriel -- a lefty himself -- would be reunited with the head coach who championed him last year, along with the offensive coordinator who oversaw his development as a rookie. This just makes too much sense, even if the compensation package is absurdly low. Something is better than nothing.

3. Explore a Vita Vea trade

Vea’s trade demands shocked more than a few over the past week or so, and even with Buccaneers’ general manager coming out and saying he has “no plans to trade” the defensive tackle, everyone in Cleveland knows that such statements hold little water when good offers come pouring in.

Cleveland’s lack of depth in the middle became painfully obvious over the past few days, with Adin Huntington and Elijah Chatman getting reps with the starters due to a string of injuries at the position.

Vea not only solves the depth issue, but also brings top-level playmaking ability with him. Like Sweat, Vea is also a past Super Bowl champion.

4. Sign Nick Chubb

Quinshon Judkins did very well as a rookie, but his 3.6 yard per carry average is still pretty concerning. His top backup, Dylan Sampson, was somewhat of a disappointment last year after being taken in the fourth round, contributing very little to the ground game.

A savvy veteran with pass protection skills could do wonders for the Browns, keeping Judkins fresh throughout the season by splitting carries, and leaving Sampson for the passing sets.

Chubb -- who would also bring some much needed leadership back to the locker room -- has already left the door open for a possible return. It just makes too much sense.

5. Lookout for a slot corner

Three safety sets will be frequent in Cleveland, after adding Emmanuel McNeil-Warren in the second-round, and the perimeter is set with veteran cornerbacks Denzel Ward and Tyson Campbell.

Even though the top nickel corner spot is in the hands of Myles Harden, this is a spot where there might be an upgrade available out there after roster cuts. Worst case scenario, the Browns can find a decent second slot corner on a bargain deal during the next few weeks.

Among the names available right now, Arthur Maulet or Kenny Moore could make sense for the right price.