Tuesday's Browns Practice Revealed Alarming Truth About This Team

The Cleveland Browns may have a training camp problem on their hands, one that will need to be addressed in the coming weeks during the preseason and into the regular season.

Training camp is so important to NFL teams late in the summer, as it provides further clarity regarding who will likely make out each team's 53-man rosters. It’s also equally as important because it can highlight areas of needed upgrade or possibly a lack of depth in a position.

For the Browns, their area with a lack of depth happens to be their defensive tackle group, which was brought to light on Tuesday during their training camp session.

The Browns defensive tackle depth is so thin right now that Adin Huntington and Elijah Chatman are getting consistent reps with the No. 1 defense today. — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) August 4, 2026

If defensive linemen Adin Huntington and Elijah Chatman are getting consistent reps with the No. 1 defense right now, then there is a serious lack of depth crisis happening.

Here’s why this is a bigger problem than some may think, and how they could possibly resolve this issue.

Lack of defensive linemen will expose problems with stopping the run and creating pressure

There was no word on why Cleveland’s young defensive tackle Mason Graham was held out of practice, and he was just one of four tackles that all were held out of practice for personal reasons.

Mike Hall Jr., Kalia Davis, and Maliek Collins were the other defensive tackles held out of practice, and whether it’s precautionary or legitimate, it's no wonder why the Browns’ lack of depth was brought up.

Cleveland did sign defensive tackle Travis Bell to the team yesterday, so he will help in the meantime with their depth, but he practiced against their second team on Tuesday. It wouldn’t be surprising if Bell sees some first team reps over the next few days if these key absences continue.

After Tuesday's practice, the Browns also claimed Coziah Izzard via waivers after his time spent with the Kansas City Chiefs. He's the second depth piece brought in since the weekend, even with his prior lack of experience.

The Browns may be forced to mix things up heading into the preseason if they are without some of their key starters. If so, they need to possibly look to add some more depth in the meantime while Maliek Collins rehabs from his quad injury that landed him on the PUP list to start the season.

Who the Browns could bring in to fill out their defensive line depth

There are a few names that might be worthwhile for Cleveland to look into if they feel signing a player or two to boost their depth is an area of need.

One name is Bilal Nichols, who is currently a free agent after being released by the Arizona Cardinals. Nichols is an eight-year veteran who was serviceable his first six seasons before struggling to stay on the field the past two years.

While his contract isn’t specified, it’s likely Cleveland could sign him for a very affordable contract as a depth piece. Who knows, if he signed with the team and showed he can still be of use, he could possibly find a role in this Browns rotation.

Former Browns defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey is also a free agent after being released by the Dallas Cowboys. If Cleveland signed Winfrey, he would most certainly be in case of emergency and wouldn’t be a candidate to likely stick around long.

Regardless of what Cleveland does from here, it’ll be a situation worth monitoring in terms of how quickly the Browns can get all of their defensive tackles back on the practice field. Even though Graham and Collins have the top jobs likely locked up, it’s always anybody's game.