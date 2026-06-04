Alex Wright Speaks on Myles Garrett Trade, Jared Verse’s Arrival and Browns’ New Era

The news of Myles Garrett’s departure is still sinking in around Cleveland, and few players have felt it more deeply than Alex Wright.

The Browns may have landed one of the NFL’s brightest young defensive stars in Jared Verse, but that didn’t make saying goodbye to Garrett any easier for Wright.

Speaking after Wednesday’s OTA practice, Wright was very open and honest about the impact the trade had personally on him. Garrett was more than a teammate to Wright. He was a mentor, training partner and someone Wright learned extensively from him throughout the first four years of his NFL career.

Here’s everything Alex had to say about Garrett’s departure, Verse’s arrival and the next chapter for Cleveland’s defense.

What was your reaction to the Myles Garrett trade?

Alex Wright: I mean, I was shocked just like everybody else. I mean, I didn't want to believe it. Family calling me, players calling me, friends calling me, you know, and still trying to process it today…But also, I just don’t run from the feeling that, you know, 95 is gone…It kind of got a little personal with me, especially being in the football business because, you know, I grew up here. I grew up with him like just going into my fifth year with him…So, I just pretty much used him as a sponge really.

Have you spoken with Garrett since the trade?

Alex Wright: Not yet. Not yet. Not yet. I figured his phone blew up…I just wanted to give him that moment. I didn’t want to call him and text him and stuff like that.

What would you tell Garrett when you do talk to him?

Alex Wright: I pretty much would say, ‘Thank you for letting me be a sponge.’…Like I don’t think it hit people the way it hit me yesterday because like I said that was my vet…To see your vet go to another team, it was like crushing for me…I just pretty much wanted to thank him for everything that he’s done for me, not even on the field, but off the field and just helping me get to like my second contract.

How did you find out about the trade?

Alex Wright: I was on the back patio of my house. Something told me to go on Twitter and I thought it was like a regular fake trade or something like that…Then I got a text and then I got the ESPN notification…When I seen Adam Schefter, it was like, ‘Yeah, let me go get a drink right quick.’…I was in denial for about a few hours…I was really shocked. Like I was shocked for the whole Monday. It really sat on me.

What has the last couple of days been like processing Garrett’s departure?

Alex Wright: Like I told the team, I said, just don’t ignore the feeling that he’s gone…Just face the feeling…The more we talk about it, the bitter the feeling to ease off…Now you realize he’s gone, it’s back to Browns football, just adding a new era. That’s all.

What does Garrett’s departure mean to the organization?

Alex Wright: When you think Browns, you think Myles Garrett…But at the same time, it’s like, you know, it’s the end of an era. So what now?

Do you feel more responsibility now that Garrett is gone?

Alex Wright: Somebody got to take control. Like somebody has to take charge…Just because he’s gone, that doesn’t mean the standard that he set since he’s been here, since he was a rookie, is going to change…We’re still going to work and be a top defense…I won’t let that happen.

What were your first conversations with Jared Verse like?

Alex Wright: Me and Verse, we were talking just about the future of the team and how it’s going to be since he’s got here…When he sees what’s in practice, he’s like, ‘I like this. I like how y’all rush. I like how y’all get off the ball. I like how y’all get to the quarterback…Me and him are most likely going to be spending a lot of time together.

Can Verse help soften the blow of losing Garrett?

Alex Wright: We are all going to rally around Jared. We know what type of player he is. We know what type of mentality that he brings…We watch him on film. We watch him as a player and a person, but his mentality sticks…We just here to rally around him and get him up to speed…Once he’s up to speed, you know, just watch out.

Can the Browns still maintain an elite defense without Garrett?

Alex Wright: Just because Myles is gone, we still have production in the room…We didn’t get no scrub back. We got an absolute dog back…Jared is a Pro Bowler. He was Defensive Rookie of the Year…I don’t expect a drop off at all…Even if I got to stop practice just like Myles did, if I don’t see something that I like, we got to start this over…That’s the standard that was set.