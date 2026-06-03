New Detail in Myles Garrett Trade Package Comes to Light on Wednesday

The Cleveland Browns are embracing life after Myles Garrett.

Now that the Browns have officially welcomed their newest pass rusher Jared Verse to the team following the massive trade sending Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams, the speculation has begun to whirl about what Cleveland can do on the field this season.

The hopes are that they can show signs of competitiveness with a new coaching staff and young roster, but even if they aren’t very good, they’ll have two first round picks to use in the 2027 NFL Draft.

On Wednesday morning, Browns beat writer Mary Kay Cabot reported that within the fine print of the trade agreement, it states that the third-round draft pick in 2029 that Cleveland received from Los Angeles is a conditional pick.

This is where the details get interesting, because if for some reason or another Garrett is traded from the Rams back into the AFC North up until the 2029 NFL Draft, that third-round pick will turn into a first round pick.

The condition on the #Browns 2029 3rd round pick? It becomes a 1st if the #Rams trade Myles Garrett into the #AFCNorth: pic.twitter.com/hFo84Nvo7D — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) June 3, 2026

Here’s what that could mean for the Browns if for some reason that were to actually happen.

Cleveland would continue to stockpile valuable picks to build their roster

Yes, this would have to come at the expense of Cleveland then facing off against Garrett twice a year on the opposing side of any of their three division rivals, Bengals, Steelers, or Ravens.

This would have to happen prior to the 2029 NFL Draft, so the Browns would be playing against a 33-year-old Garrett who would likely have slowed down a bit by then.

Obviously, there’s no telling how long Garrett will continue to wreak havoc across the NFL, but if he were traded to any of those three teams, Cleveland would be laughing to the bank with their extra first round pick in 2029.

Not to mention, this first round pick would come just shortly before the Browns would debut their brand-new stadium in Brook Park. Having two more first round players join the squad leading up to their first game at the new Huntington Bank Field would make their front office very happy.

Talk about putting more fans in the stands, and with the way the Browns have already built their roster the last two offseasons, and predictably the next two, Cleveland could be a legit competitive team by the time the 2029 NFL season rolls around.

It may not even matter who Garrett is playing for at that time, because the Browns could be amongst the best teams in the AFC if all goes according to Andrew Berry and Jimmy Haslam’s master plan.

The Browns are still looking for a franchise quarterback and might finally commit to that if the Deshaun Watson vs. Shedeur Sanders battle doesn't give them a clear-cut starter moving forward. They'll likely use one of their first-round picks next year on a quarterback. If that third-round pick turns into a first, they'll add more ammunition to turn themselves into a winner come 2029.

This detail within the trade will make it difficult for the Rams to actually trade Garrett away, let alone back to the AFC North. If anything, Garrett will either finish his career in Los Angeles or hopefully sign a one-day contract to retire as a member of the Cleveland Browns.