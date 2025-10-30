Cleveland Browns win total at the bye week: can they win four more games?
It is a week of refreshing and relaxation for the Cleveland Browns as they attempt to enjoy their bye week. Enjoying a bye week while sitting at 2-6 and coming off a brutal road loss to the Patriots. They are also losers of four of their last five following their thrilling win against the NFC-leading Green Bay Packers.
Dillon Gabriel looked like a true rookie in Foxborough, throwing two interceptions and completing only 21 of 35 passes. Gabriel has one win as an NFL starter, coming against one of the worst defenses in the NFL, the Miami Dolphins.
There has been chatter in Cleveland as to whether or not Gabriel is the answer for the rest of this season or if Shadeur Sanders deserves a chance to show what he can do. Stefanski has seemed committed to Gabriel, at least publicly, but Sanders backers are only getting louder.
Quinshon Judkins, the rising rookie running back, left the Patriots' game with an injury. He should be able to return after the bye week, but you never want your studs to be injured.
Myles Garrett was seen slamming his helmet on the sidelines during the game of his life on Sunday.
Things seem to be a mess in Cleveland heading into their bye week. Can they clean things up? Will things keep getting messier? The sportsbooks seem to have faith that the Browns can pull it together in the last half of the season. Their win total for this season is now set at 5.5. This means, with two wins already in the books, the Browns will need an additional four wins for you to win your wager.
Four wins seem like a lot. That is literally tripling your win total from the first eight weeks of the season. Taking a look at the schedule, it does seem like an attainable goal. Out of the bye, you go to New Jersey to face the Jets.
You then return home to face the Ravens, who will have Lamar Jackson but will still have their terrible defense. You hit the road one more time to face the Raiders, a team that has been floundering the past few weeks.
You then have a pair of home games against the 49ers and the Titans. Who knows when Brock Purdy will be back, or whether that defense gets any of its main pieces back in time for that game? Meanwhile, the Titans already fired their head coach and have a rookie QB who shows only flashes of his potential.
You close out the year at Chicago, home against the Bills and Steelers, then on the road against the Bengals. Divisional games are always close, so anything is possible in the Steelers and Bengals games. The Bills are likely a loss due to the fact that they’ll likely be chasing the number one overall seed in the AFC. The game in Chicago is one that you can win. The Bears' defense has been brutal, and their offense has been anemic more often than not this season.
For the sake of this article, let us say the Browns get wins against the Jets, Raiders, Titans, and Bears. Those are the four wins you need to win your wager. This leaves room for additional wins against a not great 49ers team and a mediocre Bears team. The Browns also only lost by one point to a Joe Burrow-led Bengals team in Week 1, making Week 18’s bout winnable no matter who is under center for the Bengals.
Over 5.5 wins seems scary, especially with all the uncertainty at the quarterback position. But with their strong defense led by future Hall of Famer Myles Garrett, and a dynamic running game, the Browns can easily rattle off four more wins to close out the regular season.