Is Shedeur Sanders’ Time in Cleveland in Jeopardy?

So far in the 2026 season, Deshaun Watson has surprised pretty much everyone.

After being named the starter right before the season, many thought Watson would only last two games before being removed for Shedeur Sanders.

However, Watson continues to be the guy for the Browns. So far this season, Watson has led the Browns on three game-winning drives in just five games.

New Reports

While the Browns organization has expressed that they do not want to move on from the second year quarterback, there may be a new development from Sanders' side of things.

Last week, Sanders signed with a new agent for representation.

While it may be a bit of a stretch, former Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. did the same thing and was traded just a week later.

Marvin Harrison Jr signed with an agent & was traded the same wk..



Shedeur Sanders now has an agent.. https://t.co/A2JGviWe6V — Nick Paulus (@NickPaulus) October 14, 2026

What it Means for Sanders

While there is still an unlikely chance the Browns deal Shedeur Sanders, getting an agent may sway his mind.

At the moment, Sanders has been content being the Browns backup. According to the media, he is taking the time to watch and learn from Deshaun Watson.

However, if the new agent comes in and pursuades him to push for a trade due to a starting job potentially somewhere else, you never know what may happen.

Regardless, Sanders has a ton of young and raw talent. It is most likely better for him to get this time to watch and develop, knowing he may take over the starting job for Cleveland soon.

Sep 27, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) warms up prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What it Means for the Browns

Cleveland simply can't afford to lose Sanders.

The Browns finally have a somewhat stable quarterback room. For the past few seasons, its been the story of the starter going down or playing bad, and having to be replaced multiple times per season.

Now, with Deshaun Watson winning games and the young Shedeur Sanders developing on the bench, the Browns are actually looking alright for the future.

Oct 1, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) and quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) before the game at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When could Shedeur Start?

There have been many talks about when Sanders could see the field. It may be this season, it may not even be next year.

But let's look at the facts. If the Browns go on a slide and start losing games, let's say they fall out of playoff contention.

The moment that happens they should put Shedeur in to at least let him get in game starting reps when you know when your season will end.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) looks to pass the ball as New York Jets edge rusher Will McDonald IV (9) defends during a game during a game at MetLife Stadium, Oct 11, 2026, East Rutherford, NJ, USA. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Now let's say Deshaun Watson takes the Browns to the playoffs, and even gets resigned next year.

No matter how much they pay him and for how long, Deshaun Watson is still currently 31 years old and will be 32 by this time next year.

Clearly, the Browns will need another option in the near future. If Sanders can be patient and take more time to develop and learn, he can be ready to go the second the Browns call on number two.