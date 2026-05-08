As the Cleveland Browns began their rookie minicamp on Friday, most of the attention directed towards the wide receiver group was aimed at first- and second-rounders KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston, respectively.

That should come as no surprise, as Cleveland invested two of their top three draft picks in solidifying a position group that’s coming off a miserable 2025 season, with no wideout catching more than two touchdown passes all season long.

However, another highly drafted prospect -- in this case, not a rookie -- also turned some heads at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus in Berea. Jalen Reagor, a former first-round pick for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020 out of TCU, is also a participant at rookie minicamp on a tryout basis.

Former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jalen Reagor is out here at Browns rookie camp as well. https://t.co/5jurGk2dzl pic.twitter.com/GiYVTArlrZ — Nick Pedone (@NickPedone12) May 8, 2026

Reagor, chosen 21st overall, is attempting another comeback at the NFL. He spent the last two years on-and-off the Chargers practice squad, with his only playing time for the club coming in 2024, when he caught seven passes for 100 yards. Before that, he started one game in 11 appearances for the Patriots in 2023, also snatching 11 catches for 138 yards.

His last touchdown grab as a pro came in 2022 with the Minnesota Vikings, where he played in 17 games and caught eight passes for 104 yards and the lone score.

Reagor started his NFL career playing two seasons in Philly, where he started 24 out of 28 games with 64 receptions for 695 yards and three scores. The Eagles selected him in the first round of the draft after being selected second-team All-Big 12 in 2019 at TCU.

Current Browns running backs coach, Duce Staley, served as the Eagles running backs coach/assistant head coach in 2020, when Philadelphia selected Reagor in the first round.

What are Jalen Reagor’s chances of making the team in Cleveland?

Slim to none, if we’re being honest. If the recent NFL Draft pays off as it should after investing the 24th and 39th overall pick on wide receivers Concepcion and Boston, plus signing Tylan Wallace in free agency, there’s just no room for a reclamation project like Reagor on the Browns roster.

Holdovers from last year include Cleveland’s WR1 Jerry Jeudy, as well as Cedric Tillman, Isaiah Bond, Malachi Corley, George Larvadain, Jamari Thrash and Luke Floriea. The team also added UDFA Kole Wilson to the mix.

As things stand right now, the arrival of Concepcion and Boston could spell the end in Cleveland for Tillman, Corley and or Bond, depending on how things shake out during the summer. Larvadain’s spot in special teams might also be threatened by Wallace’s signing. Floriea is among the veterans participating in this weekend’s minicamp with Reagor, as well.

The Browns are in desperate need of reliable wide receivers for their quarterback, even if they don’t know right now who the starter will eventually be. Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson are in the middle of an open competition, with recent reports pointing towards the 30-year old veteran holding an early lead.

After last year’s debacle, Cleveland knows it needs instant impact pass catchers. Investing reps on a player that looks like a lost cause at this point in his career will benefit no one, especially the young players on the Browns’ squad that might be on the bubble and need as many opportunities as they can get over the summer.

Reagor deserves a chance to reignite a once promising career, but Cleveland doesn’t look like the right team to make it happen, despite its obvious needs at the position.