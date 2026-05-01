Browns Key Offseason Dates to Remember: Rookie Minicamp, OTAs and Training Camp

The 2026 NFL Draft has come and gone.

And now, the Cleveland Browns are beginning preparation for the rest of the offseason.

With a relatively new look on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball, the Browns' coaching staff is going to be tasked with deciding who fits where and what players deserve to be towards the top of the depth chart.

The Browns finally had their first on-field workouts under new head coach Todd Monken earlier this week, providing numerous storylines and controversial topics that have already put the internet into a storm.

Here's what is up next and how the rest of the offseason looks for Cleveland:

Full Date List

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 19-21, May 26-28, June 2-5

May 19-21, May 26-28, June 2-5 Mandatory Minicamp: June 9-11

June 9-11 Rookie Minicamp: May 8-10

May 8-10 Training Camp: TBD

Rookie Minicamp

This year's rookie minicamp will take place on May 8, showcasing the Browns' newest class of youngsters.

The talk of the town will likely center around wideouts Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion, both of whom were picked relatively early in this year's draft. With the Browns' wide receiver room performing so poorly last season, the team is in need of a boost in this position group. Both Boston and Concepcion are expected to be given massive opportunities to become staples on the offense.

Alongside those two, the rest of the class will certainly stay under a bright spotlight, especially with the front office electing to take Spencer Fano with it's Top 10 selection.

Plenty of the organizations' undrafted free agent signings will have opportunities during this time to try and earn a roster spot, sticking with the team through training camp. The Browns do have a good chunk of holes left to fill, specifically in the depth department, which gives these players legitimate chances to end up in the orange and brown.

Mandatory Veteran Minicamp

After a voluntary minicamp occurred back on April 21, the mandatory camp will begin over a month and a half later.

On June 9, all veterans on the Browns will report to the team to begin working their way back up to speed.

That camp will run through June 11, giving the returners on the Browns a chance to put together strong first impressions on Monken.

Earlier this offseason, he mentioned to the general media and reporters that he hopes to have the starting quarterback identified before training camp begins. That means the veteran minicamp is going to weigh heavily in his decision, especially with it being the final scheduled event before camp begins.