Cleveland Browns No. 39 Overall Pick Denzel Boston NFL Draft Grade

Heading into the 2026 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns had a clear goal of improving their offense in a huge way. After ranking in the bottom two in the league in points per game (16.4), and the offensive line struggling to hold up in the run and pass game, Cleveland addressed those needs immediately.

After trading back to the ninth overall pick, the Browns selected Utah offensive tackle Spencer Fano. Fano is regarded as one of the most versatile offensive linemen in the class and will be able to slide into the left tackle position to hopefully hold down that starting spot.

KC Concepcion, a wide receiver from Texas A&M, was the selection at No. 24 for the Browns, the first receiver Cleveland has taken in the first round since 2016 and just the second since 2005. Another versatile player who will impact the game in many ways, like special teams and yards after the catch, where he averaged 7.2 per reception.

Cleveland Triples Down on Offense

With the 39th overall pick, the Browns selected another wide receiver, Denzel Boston from Washington.

Boston is a big body wideout at 6’4”, 210 pounds, he will bring an outside presence at receiver that Cleveland was in big need of. In 2025, Boston caught 62 passes for 881 yards and 11 touchdowns, since 2024 he’s had 20 receiving touchdowns.

Boston will give the Browns an extremely effective redzone target, using his huge frame and high catch radius to snag footballs out of the air. His ability to track the ball and body adjustment makes any 50/50 ball an 80/20 in Boston’s favor.

While Cleveland did take Concepcion just 15 picks earlier, Boston is a very different player, as their body types differ and where they line up. Concepcion can line up inside and out, with Boston mostly on the outside.

Cleveland clearly saw a glaring need at wideout and did not waste any time going after their guys, as now they pair up Boston and Concepcion to be the pass catchers of the future in the land.

While there might be speed concerns with Boston, as he declined to run the 40-yard dash, when you are as good as Boston is when he is guarded, you do not need much separation to make plays.

It might feel like a stretch to double-dip on wr’s, but Cleveland’s wideouts were some of the most ineffective in the NFL last season. Boston will most definitely help with that.

Final Grade: A-