When news broke out yesterday that Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby was surprisingly giving up his chance to play for the Red Raiders and heading to the NFL supplemental draft, the Cleveland Browns got dragged back into the conversation.

But Sorsby’s decision, when seen through the optics of a statement made last week by Browns’ general manager Andrew Berry, should have fans wary about the future of the quarterback position -- as if they weren’t already worried enough.

In talking with 92.3 The Fan last week, Berry said this:

“There are two questions I ask, because we’re all human and I’d imagine everybody that’s on this call and listening to this show, I’m sure everyone has made mistakes. I really ask two questions: I ask, No. 1, is this a bad person, or did they make a bad decision? And then the second piece is, what are they doing after the fact … to correct the behavior. Is this a pattern of decision-making? And if so, have they done something to stop the pattern? Or is this an isolated incident? Because the reality of it is, we’re all going to screw up. And some, certainly, mistakes are greater in magnitude than others.“

Despite the fact that Berry should already know the answer to what he’s asking, his reluctance to shut down any possibility of going after Sorsby via the supplemental path is alarming.

Why Browns’ fans should be wary of Andrew Berry’s comments regarding Brenden Sorsby’s gambling

Whenever you confess to placing thousands of bets, including over 40 on your own team, totaling over $90,000, it’s safe to say there’s a “pattern of decision-making” and not just an “isolated incident”, using Berry’s words.

Listen, the kid’s got talent. He’s got a live arm and awesome playmaking ability. But he also bet over, and over and over again on his team’s games, and implicated others by having them place bets for him. All of it just screams of a "me, me, me" personality.

Berry and the Browns should just let go, but they can’t, even though the last time this team decided to hand an embattled quarterback a second chance, we all know how that went.

Deshaun Watson was neck deep in legal trouble back in 2021, enough for the Texans to completely shut down the then 26-year old franchise quarterback for the season. Even though he was coming off his third consecutive Pro Bowl, it was clear he wasn’t playing another down for Houston. Watson’s actions also pointed towards a pattern, not one isolated incident.

But Berry’s led Browns came swooping in giving up a bounty chest of draft picks and handing Watson an unbelievable record deal that’s still weighing the Browns down, financially.

Why? Because this isn’t really about second chances. This is about trying to find a shortcut.

Since the Browns are unable to successfully identify and develop a franchise quarterback, they're looking for a way around the process.

The Niners swallowed their pride and admitted that their Mr. Irrelevant pick in 2022 was objectively better than the passer they picked at No. 3 overall after giving up a similar package to what the Browns paid for Watson. Now, they win with Brock Purdy under center.

Cleveland couldn’t bring themselves to admit in 2025 that their third-rounder was a worse choice than their fifth-rounder, and now they’re resurrecting Watson once again to “compete” against that draft pick. Because at this point, the team will try anything before actually getting to work on the development of a passer.

Instead, Berry and the Browns seem infatuated with holding draft picks, winning the offseasons and buzzwords like “potential”.

And this is why Sorsby’s sudden availability seems irresistible for this front office and its constant “tear it down and build it back up” philosophy.

If this were a two-person relationship, we’d be talking about fear of commitment. The next step is so daunting, starting over from zero feels so much easier.

It still remains to be seen if the NFL actually allows Sorsby to enter the league with no real punishment, but the Browns' interest doesn’t feel cursory, despite how ill-advised it might be.

With Berry seemingly willing to take that gambling “slippery slope” head on, regardless of head coach Todd Monken speaking in no uncertain terms against it, the Browns are apparently willing to help everybody out but themselves.