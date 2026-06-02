Todd Monken Slams Door on Browns’ Rumored Interest in Brendan Sorsby

Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby has an injunction scheduled for Monday against the NCAA’s decision to ban him from college football for betting on sports.

Sorsby bet on Indiana football during his freshman year. He transferred to Cincinnati and put together two stellar seasons with the Bearcats. Upon transferring to Texas Tech, Sorsby entered a gambling addiction rehab facility following the NCAA’s investigation into sports gambling accusations.

The 22-year-old is trying to play his final season of college football at Texas Tech following the completion of a rehabilitation program for sports betting. However, if the injunction sides with the NCAA’s decision to ban Sorsby from college football, the supplemental draft would be the likely path to the NFL, and the Cleveland Browns were speculated to be a fit for him.

Todd Monken shuts down Sorsby

But Browns head coach Todd Monken wanted nothing to do with the Sorsby conversation on Monday at Cleveland’s annual charity golf outing.

"I don't think we're in a position to want to go down that road. I like the quarterbacks that we have,” Monken said. “I think that's a slippery slope ... in terms of the situation he's put himself in ... tough angle to go down that road and think that's gonna be your franchise QB, if he's ever eligible to even play in the NFL."

The Browns came out on the losing end of one of the most controversial quarterback trades ever. Deshaun Watson’s Browns tenure started with an 11-game suspension due to violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy while he was a member of the Houston Texans. His four seasons in Cleveland have been defined on unavailability, so it’s understandable if the Browns want to be risk adverse at the position moving forward.

The supplemental draft has been kind to Cleveland before. In 1985, the Browns used a first round selection on legendary quarterback Bernie Kosar, who orchestrated the supplemental draft to suit up for his hometown team. Kosar played nine seasons in Cleveland, leading the Browns to three AFC title games.

Sorsby was flying up draft boards prior to this gambling controversy. A good season at Texas Tech could’ve cemented his status as a top 10 draft pick. However, his college football career is in question, and that sort of unavailability is probably unsettling for an old school coach like Monken.

Monken’s comments are also good news for Watson and Shedeur Sanders, who are competing for Cleveland’s starting quarterback position. Sorsby would’ve marked the end of both of them in Cleveland. Even though the Browns loaded up on draft capital following the Myles Garrett trade on Monday, the Browns seem focused on giving Watson and Sanders one final opportunity before a loaded quarterback class in 2027.