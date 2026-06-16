The Browns May Be More Interested in Brendan Sorsby Than They Let On

A few weeks ago, Cleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken poured cold water on the team’s potential interest in quarterback Brendan Sorsby via the supplemental draft.

The 60-year-old first-time head coach referred to Sorsby’s situation as “a slippery slope” before the controversial quarterback received an injunction from a Texas judge to continue playing college football despite admitting to betting on games that he was on the roster for during his freshman season at Indiana.

“In terms of the situation he’s himself in, we all know what that is. He put himself in that situation. And we’ve seen in other sports with players that have been banned for life from playing in professional sports,” Monken said. “I think that’s a slippery slope to go down that road.”

Despite the injunction, Sorsby has applied for the supplemental draft, which would be scheduled for July. Browns general manager Andrew Berry has already delicately walked back Monken’s comments in a recent radio interview on 92.3 the Fan.

“No different than we do every year,” Berry said. “We’ll do the work on all the prospects and then we’ll make the appropriate decision for the organization.”

Cleveland has become a place for second chances during recent years. Berry noted that the Browns evaluate whether a person is a bad individual or just made a poor decision. Sorsby recently completed a gambling addiction rehabilitation program, leading to his injunction before deciding to mutually part ways with Texas Tech to pursue the NFL.

According to cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot, the Browns aren’t expected to pursue Sorsby during the supplemental draft. But that’s exactly what the organization wants teams to think.

Why Browns fans can’t take Monken’s comments as gospel

The whole point of the supplemental draft is to throw teams off of the scent. It only benefits the Browns if other quarterback-needy teams like the New York Jets or Pittsburgh Steelers believe that the Browns aren’t really interested in Sorsby.

Each team will have an opportunity to bid on the controversial quarterback. The highest bidder will be awarded Sorsby at the conclusion of the supplemental draft. For example, if the Browns bid a Round 2 pick (like they did on Josh Gordon back in 2012) and the Jets only bid a third-rounder, Sorsby would be heading to Cleveland.

That’s why Monken’s comments from earlier this month could’ve been a distraction tactic.

The Browns love value. They also start preparation on draft-eligible quarterbacks years in advance. It’s probable they like some of what they’ve seen from Sorsby, as Berry drafted Cincinnati tight end Joe Royer in Day 3, who caught over 900 yards of passes from the Texas Tech transfer.

"I firmly believe he's a first-round talent," Royer said in May. "I think he's a great player."

Browns rookie TE Joe Royer caught 900+ yards from Brendan Sorsby at Cincinnati.



He endorsed Sorsby, who could be heading to the supplemental draft:



“I firmly believe he’s a first round talent.” pic.twitter.com/4ptUNIfHee — Nick Pedone (@NickPedone12) May 9, 2026

If Berry believes that Sorsby could’ve been a first-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft, bidding a second or third round draft pick would be phenomenal value for the Browns.

To Monken’s point, there’s a chance that Sorsby would start his NFL career with a suspension. When Terrell Pryor entered the supplemental draft following TattooGate at Ohio State, the league gave him a five-game suspension for violating college football rules. Sorsby has admitted to betting on sports. Even though he’s completed a treatment program, Roger Goodell won’t like the PR hit that comes with Sorsby entering the NFL, and could decide to suspend him.

If the plan was to start Deshaun Watson this season, adding Sorsby could make even more sense. It would give the 30-year-old veteran one final opportunity while the organization braces for the future.

Not to mention, the Browns wouldn’t need to tank during Monken’s first season with the team. They could focus on building a winning culture with plenty of young talent, while using their two first-round picks in 2027 to support Sorsby as the team’s franchise quarterback.

At the end of the day, it all depends on Berry’s comfortability with Sorsby as a player, prospect and person. If Berry believes that Sorsby could be the real deal despite a bad mistake, we’ve seen the Browns add players like that before.