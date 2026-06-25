Browns Fifth Offensive Line Starter Will Be Hot-Button Issue by July

Even though all eyes will be on the quarterback position for the Cleveland Browns in training camp, the fifth starter on the offensive line is another big question mark.

Before the end of Cleveland’s offseason program, head coach Todd Monken explained that he felt good about four of five starts on the offensive line.

That means one spot is open in training camp for an interior offensive lineman to claim a starting role in Monken’s offense.

What will Cleveland’s offensive line look like in 2026?

It’s safe to assume that rookie No. 9 overall pick Spencer Fano will be the starting left tackle of the Browns this season. Cleveland’s first move of the offseason was trading a pick to the Houston Texans for right tackle Tytus Howard, who will start on the right side of Cleveland’s line at tackle.

At guard, the Browns have some options. Free agent Zion Johnson will own one of the guard spots after signing in Cleveland on a three-year deal worth just under $50 million. Johnson spent most of his career at left guard in Los Angeles, but is versatile enough to play on the right side if needed.

Elgton Jenkins was also brought in via free agency. He most recently played center for the Green Bay Packers, but was a two-time Pro Bowl player at guard.

With those four spots already claimed, who could be the fifth starter?

If rookie fifth-round pick Parker Brailsford could start at center, that would create a dream scenario for the Browns. They’d be able to play Elgton Jenkins at guard, which is the position he’s had more success at throughout his career.

But if Elgton Jenkins is needed to play center because Brailsford isn’t ready, Teven Jenkins could assume a guard spot next to his namesake. Teven Jenkins appeared in all 17 games last season for the Browns and signed a one-year deal worth $4 million to return to Cleveland in the offseason.

The good news for the Browns is that they have options.

General manager Andrew Berry invested significant resources into retooling the offensive line in the offseason. There was a huge focus on adding versatile players that could contribute in multiple positions in the trenches.

Even the depth is better. While KT Leveston struggled at tackle last season, he could be better used as an interior guard, where Monken was getting him reps with the reserves during the offseason program. Dawand Jones and Austin Barber will compete to become Cleveland’s backup swing tackle. Older draft picks like Luke Wypler and Zak Zinter will really have to compete for a spot on this new-look roster.

It’s now up to Monken, offensive coordinator Travis Switzer and offensive line coach George Warhop to assemble the best starting five across the line.