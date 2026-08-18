Browns Have One Clear Chopping Block Candidate After Preseason-Opening Loss

The Cleveland Browns have a long list of players fighting to make the roster in 2026. Yet some roster subtractions are easier to make than others.

Saturday's 34-10 loss to the Chicago Bears was an eye-opener in plenty of ways, especially at the quarterback position. The Browns are still technically having a competition and Shedeur Sanders will get the start this Saturday over Deshaun Watson. That leaves a clear odd man out at the quarterback position.

Browns should move on from Dillon Gabriel ASAP

Dillon Gabriel is not in the conversation to be the starting quarterback this season. He is already relegated to the third position in front of rookie Taylen Green, who was drafted by the team this year. Meanwhile, Gabriel appears to be a failed third-round pick from a year ago.

There is an argument to be made that he adds to the depth of the position. But if he plays in 2026, something has gone terribly wrong.

Head coach Todd Monken is also making his thoughts clear with the snap counts in practice.

Per ESPN Cleveland, Gabriel went a total of 0/2 in team drills on Monday. He is barely getting any reps and at this point it seems best for both sides to cut ties and move on.

Gabriel was taken in the third round in 2025, two rounds before Sanders. The southpaw was given the chance to start last season in Week 5, rushed into action for an international game. He did nearly lead the Browns to victory, but his limitations were evident from the start.

Gabriel getting a start this season would mean both Watson and Sanders miserably failed or went out with injuries. It would be a last-ditch effort and in that scenario, it makes more sense to go with someone like Green as the focus would likely be on the best possible draft position to take a quarterback in the 2027 NFL Draft.

The Browns can cut Gabriel for a negligible cost and would be doing him a favor by giving him the chance to seek a fresh start elsewhere.

He seemed to cement his fate in the loss to the Bears when he sailed an ugly interception. He had time in the pocket and sailed the throw right to the defender, ending any hope of a miraculous comeback to help him move up the depth chart.

Beanie Bishop Jr. AGAIN



📺: FOX32 pic.twitter.com/f3BCwvWz9g — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 15, 2026

There is no reason to trot Gabriel out there in 2026. Watson and/or Sanders will play as long as they are able. If they succeed and the team wins, that's a wonderful surprise. If they play poorly, that allows the focus to turn toward 2027. Gabriel just no longer fits as a piece of the confusing puzzle that is the Browns' QB situation.