Browns Hold Workout That Proves They’re Still in Search of Pass Rush Help

The Cleveland Browns are still digging into the possibility of adding help on the defensive line. After all, they didn’t add any defensive linemen during the 2026 NFL Draft after their deal for free agent A.J. Epenesa fell through in late March.

Even after the Browns signed a trio of UFDAs at defensive end in Logan Fano, Tyreak Sapp and Khordae Sydnor, it’s logical that Cleveland would still be looking for some pass rushing help.

According to a report by Browns Insider Mary Kay Cabot, the Browns had free agent Janarius Robinson for a visit and workout. The 6’5’’ 263 pound defensive end hasn’t played since the 2024 season after spending last year on the Chiefs Injured Reserve.

DE Janarius Robinson (6-5, 263) visited the #Browns today & worked out for them. Originally a 4th-round pick of the Vikings out of Florida State in 2021, Robinson (fractured foot) spent last season on IR w/ the #Chiefs. Browns have been looking for edge depth. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) May 26, 2026

Originally a fourth-round pick for the Vikings in 2021 out of Florida State, Robinson spent his rookie season on Minnesota’s IR, too.

As a pro, he’s played a total of 16 games including three starts, all for the Raiders over the 2023 and 2024 seasons. During that time, Robinson amassed 13 total tackles, one tackle for a loss, 1.5 sacks, one pass defended and four quarterback hits.

During his time in the league, Robinson also spent time on the Eagles roster and IR, in 2022, Philly’s Super Bowl LVII season.

What can Janarius Robinson offer the Browns’ defense?

At this point, that’s pretty uncertain. Back in 2021, he was considered a developmental prospect with good physical traits and a high ceiling. However, three seasons spent on the IR of three different teams is a huge roadblock for anyone’s development.

Nonetheless, Robinson has been stirring up some interest around the league lately. Before working out for the Browns, he also had a workout for the Patriots earlier this month.

The Browns need some depth behind starters Myles Garrett and Alex Wright, where Julian Okwara and Isaiah McGuire are penciled in as backups. Okwara signed with the Browns last year, but spent the season on the practice squad without playing a game for Cleveland.

McGuire, a fourth-rounder for the Browns in 2024 out of Missouri, has appeared in 37 games over three years, including 12 starts, eight of them last year. He has tallied 72 combined tackles, 5.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and 18 tackles for a loss.

If Robinson even gets the chance to sign with the Browns, he will likely fall way back on the depth chart to fight it out with Fano, Sapp and Sydnor for a roster spot.

But no one can fault the Browns for exploring all available options, given the team's current backup options at defensive end.