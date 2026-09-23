Browns Kicker Andre Szmyt Proving His Worth with AFC Weekly Award

The Cleveland Browns had been searching for a kicker for so many years but have finally found a mainstay in kicker Andre Szmyt.

Dating back to the beginning of last season, Szmyt has been one of the most consistent kickers in the league. Whether it's an extra point attempt or a field goal, the Browns know they can rely on Szmyt to put points on the board.

Szmyt has continued his trend of reliable kicking over the first two weeks of the season and was stellar this past weekend in Cleveland’s win over Tampa Bay. Now, Szmyt is being acknowledged for it.

In his short career so far, Szmyt has already won a couple of AFC Special Teams Player of the Week awards. Not only do the Browns know they found a legit franchise kicker in Szmyt, but the NFL knows it as well and did the right thing in rewarding him for it.

Here’s how Szmyt’s successful track record of kicking in Cleveland is promising moving forward.

Szmyt’s consistency and reliability is undeniable and desirable, making him a true franchise player

So far this season, Szmyt has been nothing short of perfect. Right now, Szmyt is tied for first in the league in field goal percentage at 100%, as well as his extra point percentage, also at 100%.

His longest on the year is from 50, which fans know he can make it from further than that with no problems. His case for AFC Special Teams Player of the Week was cemented by his eleven total kicking points, going two for two from 30-39 yards out and nailing his 50-yard field goal.

Szmyt hasn’t missed a field goal since week eight of last season and hasn’t missed an extra point since week one of last season. Talk about consistency, Szmyt has been automatic for almost an entire calendar year.

The league was put on notice last season for Szmyt’s kicking success, which should make the Browns feel great about finally solving their kicking dilemma that seemed to bite them at some point every season.

Sep 13, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Cleveland Browns kicker Andre Szmyt (25) lines up for a field goal attempt in the third quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That may not be the case for quite a while if Szmyt can continue his perfection. Even if he misses a field goal or an extra point, which is bound to happen eventually, that still won’t hurt his reputation even a tiny bit.

Don’t be surprised if this is the first of many weekly awards for Szmyt. Hopefully, quarterback Deshaun Watson and Cleveland’s offense can continue to put Szmyt in position to score more points for the team.

No matter the situation, the Browns feel comfortable with Szmyt as their kicker for the foreseeable future.