Deshaun Watson May Have Extended Lifespan as Browns Starting Quarterback

The Cleveland Browns braved the storm in Tampa Bay, ultimately defeating the Buccaneers 23-19 after the rain delay.

It was a whirlwind of emotions in this game, especially after a heavy storm rolled in off the east coast. That didn’t stop the Browns defense from coming up big time after the break to hold off Tampa Bay.

While a majority of the talk surrounding this game has to do with the weather delay, the talk should certainly be around Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson and his incredible performance to help Cleveland secure a win.

Here’s how Watson impressed on Sunday for the Browns’ first win of the season.

Watson’s stats show his decisive playmaking and smart decisions on full display

Sep 20, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) looks to pass during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was a tale of two tapes from this Sunday compared to last Sunday, as Watson’s showing against the Buccaneers was about as good as it gets.

Watson finished the day 24 for 30, passing for 238 yards and two touchdowns with zero interceptions. He also had seven carries for 22 yards, which helped the Browns extend drives and keep the clock running. At the end of the day, every yard mattered for Watson.

One of the biggest plays of the day came on a 55-yard pass completion to rookie wide receiver Denzel Boston, who had the longest touchdown in last week’s game as well. It seems like Watson and Boston are finding a rhythm together, which is also promising.

Watson’s 121.9 passer rating will surely be amongst the highest of any quarterback in week two, and after his almost 700-day hiatus away from the Browns due to injuries, this is a bright sign that he’s getting back to his old self.

Throughout the entirety of the game, Watson connected on completions to seven different players, showing his ability to progress through his reads and find the open player. Whether it’s down field or a short completion, keeping the ball in their possession was a top priority.

Sep 20, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) celebrates scoring a touchdown with quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) and head coach Todd Monken during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The running game wasn’t quite there for the Browns today, similar to week one. In fact, Watson was their leading rusher with one more yard than second year running back Quinshon Judkins, who’s been slow to start this season.

Not to mention, the Browns played a tough Tampa Bay defense, one that doesn’t typically let any quarterback thrash them like Watson did today. All in all, Watson’s performance has definitely bought him more time as Cleveland’s starting quarterback.

Deshaun Watson and the Browns will look to win their second straight game in week three when they play in their home opener at Huntington Bank Stadium. They’ll face off against the red-hot Carolina Panthers in what should be an exciting duel between two young teams.