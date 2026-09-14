Denzel Boston Joins Browns History Books in Unexpected Way in NFL Debut

The Cleveland Browns started off the 2026 NFL season in disappointing fashion with their loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

After being dismantled 34-10 on Sunday by the reigning AFC South champions, the Browns are back to the drawing board to find a way to put this loss in the past and prepare for next week. One big focus going into week two should be finding a way to get their receivers more involved.

Cleveland’s leading receiver in week one was their second-round rookie Denzel Boston, who finished the game with their lone touchdown of the day. While it was a garbage time touchdown late in the fourth quarter, it officially puts Boston in the history books for this specific stat line.

Denzel Boston is the fourth receiver in @Browns history with 50+ receiving yards & a receiving TD in their NFL debut:



• Denzel Boston (9/13/26 v. JAX)

• JaJuan Dawson (9/3/00 v. JAX)

• Charley Ferguson (9/17/61 @ PHI)

• Dante Lavelli (9/6/46 v. MIA) pic.twitter.com/9iBqCQlgUa — Luke Potosky (@LukePotosky) September 13, 2026

It’s hard to believe Boston is only the fourth receiver in Browns history to start off their career with 50+ receiving yards and a touchdown. However, the reality of it is that Cleveland hasn’t had the best track record of rookie receivers in their team's history.

If it weren’t for Boston’s late game touchdown, that list would still have left off with JaJuan Dawson back in the 2000 NFL season. Here’s how Boston can build off of his promising week one performance moving forward.

Boston has to prove he can be trusted playing with any Browns quarterback

It’s a tall task asking any receiver to perform well with Deshaun Watson as the starting quarterback, but Boston showcased his ability to be a top target in this Browns offense.

Boston didn’t even lead the team in targets or receptions, yet he showed why he was selected in the second round of the draft by Cleveland after his late game touchdown.

It only took the Browns four quarters to finally decide to take the top off and throw it deep to try and make something happen. Watson saw a clean pocket and had time to wind up a deep 46-yard pass that connected with Boston in the back of the endzone amidst tight coverage from Jacksonville.

Regardless of their lone touchdown coming in garbage time of this game, it indicates Boston can bring what made him such a promising prospect in college to this young Cleveland Browns offense.

Jul 29, 2026; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken talks to wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It may not be long before a quarterback change is made depending on how Watson performs in the next week or two. His numbers will hurt the production of receivers like Boston, and Cleveland’s coaching staff can’t let that happen.

Giving your rookie receivers as many chances to make plays as possible is a recipe for success in both the short- and long-term plan for this team. If that means changing quarterbacks, then so be it.

Overall, Boston’s first game as a Cleveland Brown was a promising look into what he could be. Joining the short four player list of rookie receivers totaling 50+ receiving yards and a touchdown in their first game for the Browns should make fans feel comfortable of what’s to come this season and beyond for Boston.