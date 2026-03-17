Browns Signing Two Starting Guards Puts Writing on the Wall for Joel Bitonio

The Cleveland Browns worked fast to mend their offensive line this offseason.

Immediately after the NFL Combine, the Browns traded a fifth-round draft pick to the Houston Texans for starting right tackle Tytus Howard.

But Browns general manager Andrew Berry quickly added starting pieces on the interior of the offensive line once the league’s legal tampering window opened last week. Namely, the Browns gave a three-year contract to Los Angeles Chargers left guard Zion Johnson and a two-year deal to Green Bay Packers Pro Bowl guard and center Elgton Jenkins.

These two additions put the writing on the wall for longtime Browns veteran Joel Bitonio, who is mulling a retirement decision.

What Browns free agency moves mean for Bitonio's future in Cleveland

At the NFL Combine, Berry and new Browns head coach Todd Monken both stated that they’d gladly welcome Bitonio back to the Browns for a 13th season with the team. However, their actions proved that they aren’t banking on the 34-year-old to return to the Browns.

Johnson and Jenkins immediately project as starters on Cleveland’s offensive line.

At his introductory press conference, Johnson said that he’d be willing to play either left guard or right guard for the Browns. Similarly, Jenkins stated that he’d be willing to play any position that would help the team, but he was a two-time Pro Bowler with the Packers as a guard – not a center.

If Johnson and Jenkins are the team’s starting guards, that would pave the way for Luke Wypler, who the Browns really like, to assume the starting center role in his third season with the team. After a successful college football career at Ohio State, the Browns selected Wypler with the No. 190 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

He had to sit behind Ethan Pocic during his first three seasons in the NFL, but started five games in replacement of him before suffering a knee injury in Cleveland’s season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals. Berry stated that Wypler should be ready to go for next season.

Wypler can also play guard, which really puts Bitonio’s future in doubt. The Browns also brought back Teven Jenkins, who played in all 17 games for Cleveland due to all of their injuries up front last season. While Teven Jenkins is a versatile depth piece on an offensive line, he’s expected to take up another spot on the roster and would be best suited to start at guard if needed.

According to cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot, the Browns are willing to be patient with Bitonio’s retirement decision. The Browns would still like him back, despite all of their additions up front.

However, their actions make it seem unlikely that Bitonio will be returning to the Browns, as Johnson and Jenkins are best suited to start at guard for Monken’s Browns in 2026.