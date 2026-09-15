Browns’ Loss to Jaguars Exposes Major Defensive Problems Cleveland Must Fix

The 2026 season could not have started worse for the Cleveland Browns, as they traveled down to Florida to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars and left dejected. Jacksonville cruised past Cleveland 34-10, but the final score actually makes it seem like this game was closer; it was not.

The Cleveland offense wasn’t able to muster anything up, as here’s how the Browns' first six drives of the season went: Interception, Punt, Punt, Fumble, Punt, End of Half. With Deshuan Watson at the helm, the passing offense was ineffective. Apart from the garbage-time TD throw to Boston, Watson was 15-of-21 for 159 yards, an interception, and was sacked five times.

The Browns offense struggling was any other Sunday, but what was more concerning was how Cleveland’s defense looked lost out there.

Before the game could get to halftime, the Browns were already down three scores, 24-0, and Trevor Lawrence cut up this defense. The Jags' first drive ended in a touchdown when Lawrence found a streaking Parker Washington, who slid for his first touchdown of the season.

The second drive for Jacksonville was more of the same as they went straight down the field in nine plays and passed all over the Browns for another touchdown. Lawrence was 8/10 for 118 yards and two touchdowns in Jacksonville’s first two drives.

The passing was killing Cleveland; Lawrence was up to 200+ yards and three touchdowns before halftime, so his final line of 245 yards and four touchdowns is even slightly muted.

Last season, Cleveland gave up just 167.2 passing yards per game, along with 22.3 ppg. Jacksonville surpassed both of those numbers in the first half alone.

A big part of this Cleveland defense last year was, of course, Myles Garrett, and mainly the pressure he brought and the pressure he created by getting so much attention. In Week 1, the Browns defense mustered up just one sack, coming from Mason Graham.

Cleveland was not able to get pressure on Lawrence in regular fronts, but also didn’t try to blitz at all, as they only blitzed on 3 of the 25 dropbacks from Lawrence. In fronts of four or fewer pass rushers from Cleveland, Lawrence was 17-21 for 223 yards and four TDs; Cleveland got pressure on just 18.2% of those plays.

Newcomer Jared Verse was a no-show in rushing the passer, not recording a pressure or sack. That defense, led by new DC Mike Rutenberg, needs to bounce back in Week 2 or they will be in for another long night.