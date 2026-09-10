3 Cleveland Browns Keys to Victory Against Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday

We have officially arrived at game week, and the Cleveland Browns will be kicking off their season in Jacksonville on Sunday at 1:00 pm.

Jacksonville finished the 2025 season at 13-4, their second-highest win total in a regular season in franchise history, and come into the game as heavy 8.5-point favorites. Browns fans know the situation of the franchise as Cleveland comes into this game as a completely different team than last year.

So what will the Browns need to do to secure their first victory of the season? Here are their keys to victory.

1. Win the Turnover Battle

Giveaways, along with getting takeaways, have been crutching this Cleveland team for the past couple of years. Last year, Cleveland had the fifth-worst turnover differential in the league at -7 overall, as they had the third-highest number of giveaways at 25. In 2024, the team’s -22 differential was the worst in the NFL.

A part of Jacksonville’s winning formula last year included taking care of the football, as they had the third-best turnover differential in the NFL at +13. Taking care of the ball should be the Browns' first and most important duty to start off the season.

2. Get Quinshon Going Early

Improving the offensive line was a priority for Browns GM Andrew Berry, and he has tried to do exactly that, changing out almost every starting position. Cleveland’s passing offense was so ineffective last season that teams facing the Browns would be able to stack the box constantly just to focus on the run.

As a result, Quinshon Judkins faced the highest percentage of stacked boxes (45%) among qualified rushers. Judkins finished the season gaining 93.3% of his total rushing yards after contact, the highest rate among 49 running backs with at least 100 carries, per NFL Pro.

This rebuilt offensive line should be able to open up some more holes for Judkins. We know his energy will be there for Week 1, but the whole team feeds off that energy if he’s eating.

3. Limit Trevor Lawrence

Lawrence is coming off his best statistical season of his career, as he threw for over 4,000 yards and a career-high 38 total touchdowns. If the Browns want to come into Jacksonville and take down the AFC South Champions, they will have to give Lawrence fits on defense.

With no Myles Garrett or Jim Schwartz, Mike Rutenberg’s defense, led by Jared Verse on the line, Carson Schwesinger in the middle, and Denzel Ward in the back end, will need to be lock down.