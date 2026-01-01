How the Browns won the Greg Newsome II for Tyson Campbell trade

Tyson Campbell was traded to the Cleveland Browns on October 8th earlier this year.

Campbell and a seventh-round pick were acquired in exchange for Greg Newsome II and a sixth-round pick, marking the second major trade between the Browns and Jaguars this year. The first came in the NFL Draft, where Jacksonville traded up to number two overall with Cleveland to select Travis Hunter.

While Campbell and Newsome had similar statistics, their careers are on the same timeline; both are 25 and were drafted in the 2021 draft class. Since the trade, Campbell has upped his game to the next level since joining the Browns.

This season, Campbell has 18 passes defended, which is tied for second most in the NFL. Mike Jackson of the Carolina Panthers is the only player with more this year. The 18 passes defended are also a career-high for Campbell.

How Campbell reinforced Browns defense

Denzel Ward led the NFL with 19 passes defended last season; it’s a possibility that the Browns will lead the stat two years in a row.

Campbell has also forced two fumbles this season, which is tied for the most in the NFL by a cornerback. He has also racked up 83 total tackles, the most of his five-year career.

In terms of PFF (Pro Football Focus), Campbell comes in at a 68.1 rating, 31st of the 113 qualified cornerbacks. Campbell has been the 6th most targeted player in the NFL this season, with over 88 targets against him, just 45 of those targets going for receptions.

Campbell has also forced 37.5% of tight windows on targets this year, which puts him at 12th highest in the league, tight window meaning the receiver has less than one yard of separation from the defender when the pass arrives.

Campbell was a key part in the Browns' win on Sunday versus Pittsburgh, as he was targeted eight times, allowing just four receptions for 20 yards, and defending two passes.

Campbell has allowed 642 yards this year, but 314 of those yards came in his first five games of the season with Jacksonville. In his 11 games with Cleveland, he has allowed just 29.8 yards per game.

While Greg Newsome II has not been bad for the Jaguars coverage-wise, Campbell fits into Jim Schwartz's system better as a bigger corner who can tackle.

At just 25, Campbell can be a part of a young, dominating defense for many years to come, as he has three more years on his current contract.