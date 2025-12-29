Denzel Ward delivers strong message to Steelers after Browns’ win

The Cleveland Browns had their sights set on playing spoiler to the Steelers playoff chances, in which they successfully did their part on Sunday.

After their 13-6 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, which featured the Browns late fourth quarter red zone stand that resulted in Cleveland’s fourth win of the season, Denzel Ward took to the media with a bold claim of his own.

With Ward being on the other end of three straight incompletions to close out their win, he had this to say regarding his clutch defensive plays.

#Browns CB Denzel Ward on the ending vs. the Steelers: “I don’t know whose bright idea it was to try me for the game on three plays in a row.”



(🎥 @AshleyBastock42)pic.twitter.com/AoooMPLCK7 https://t.co/tRfQpcl3Hm — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 28, 2025

“I’m always just prepared and ready for moments like that”, Ward said. “I just try to make it hard on teams every time they decide to look at the scouting report and see who they are going to attack and make it hard on them when they come my way”.

Ward would finish by saying, “I don’t know whose bright idea it was to try me for the game three plays in a row…we were able to come through and get the win”.

Even though Ward was ultimately the deciding factor to seal the win against the Steelers on that final drive, he had a surprisingly quiet day otherwise.

On the day, Ward finished with one tackle total, as well as an assisted tackle to go along with his single decisive pass deflection.

The rest of the Cleveland secondary played their positions well to hold Pittsburgh to six points total, a nice turnaround from the 23 points they gave up in their week six loss earlier in the season to the Steelers.

While the 2025 season may not have gone the way Ward had hoped, his season overall has been a noticeable change of pace from what he’s used to, as he’s been active for all but two games this season due to a calf injury.

His struggles staying on the field always seem to come at the hands of a concussion, in which he’s suffered an alarming six total in his eight seasons in the NFL. This year, he’s been able to avoid any sort of head trauma, which is a positive sign for Ward, the Browns, and all football fans.

To add to the success that has been the 2025 NFL season for Ward, he was also selected to represent the Browns in the Pro Bowl this year, his fifth time in his career receiving this honor.

Denzel Ward recently signed a five-year, $100.5 million contract extension with the Browns prior to the 2022 season. This extension will take Ward through the 2027 regular season in Cleveland, with hopes to retain him and his talents through the rest of his playing career.

Ward and the Browns will look to close out the season on a high note next Sunday as they travel to Cincinnati to face off against the Bengals at Paycor Stadium, with kickoff set for 1:00 pm.