Quinshon Judkins sends a message to Browns fans on social media

The Cleveland Browns just had their worst loss of the season on Sunday, falling to the Chicago Bears 31-3. The 28-point margin was no fluke, as the Bears dominated the game in every facet.

This large of a loss caused some outrage with Browns fans and NFL fans in general on social media platforms. The letdown that this season has been for Cleveland has also no doubt played a part in the criticism online.

Browns rookie running back Quinshon Judkins heard the knocking on the team and shared his opinion:

The way the internet tries to put us against each other is weird asf, all I gotta say is stay on that side! 🫡 — Quinshon Judkins (@quinshon_) December 16, 2025

Judkins emphasizes that the internet is trying to tear the Browns team apart and does not want that negative energy around the team.

This is a very encouraging quote from a rookie player on a team that is struggling. It shows that Judkins believes in this team and has a great relationship with the guys in the locker room, to feel strongly enough to make a public statement about the manner.

Now, if any time would be the time for Judkins to maybe second-guess the team or his future with how poorly the rushing offense has looked over the past two weeks. Judkins has had back-to-back weeks of under two yards per carry, 1.9 and 1.8, his two lowest ypc of the season.

The Browns also find themselves last in the NFL in yards before contact per running back rush at just 0.3 yards, according to Sharp Football Analysis. The offensive line for Cleveland has also allowed the highest pressure rate at 44.3%.

The cause of these stats could be due to a couple of reasons. For the first stat, it could be because opponents of Cleveland stack the box of eight or more defenders at the highest rate in the NFL at 38.4%. Also that Judkins faces by far the highest percentage of stacked boxes in the league at 45.9%, the next highest running back is Derrick Henry at 38.%.

The Browns' offensive line has also been extremely injured this year, with Week 1 starters Dawand Jones and Ethan Pocic landing on injury reserve for the season, right guard Wyatt Teller and right tackle Jack Conklin battling injuries throughout the year.

Judkins also had something to say to a troll on X:

u Should gomd — Quinshon Judkins (@quinshon_) December 16, 2025

Nonetheless, it has been a great rookie season for Judkins. The best part is that under a healthy and improved offensive line, Judkins will surely be able to maximise his abilities like we’ve seen at many points throughout the season.