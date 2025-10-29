Why the Cleveland Browns should entertain trading Myles Garrett before NFL deadline
The Cleveland Browns are expected to be active up until the trade deadline, but don't expect them to entertain any conversations involving defensive end Myles Garrett as an asset.
A source tells ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter that there is "no chance" that Garrett gets traded before the deadline arrives. That same source went as far as to say, “People have a better chance of winning the lottery.”
It's understandable that the Browns want to hold off on a trade, as he already has 22 tackles and 10 sacks in eight games. Those are All-Pro numbers that he's putting up, plus, he just signed a contract extension with the team in the offseason.
That doesn't mean the team should completely shut down the idea of making a trade with Garrett. The Browns might be forgetting that this franchise is not competitive at 2-6 this season and needs to start thinking about the future.
Cleveland has already proven through the NFL Draft that they have the building blocks to build around the franchise. Cornerstone pieces like second-round picks Quinshon Judkins and Carson Schwesinger will be on the team for a long time.
They are hoping they have their future franchise quarterback in Dillon Gabriel or Shedeur Sanders.
With the youth movement working out so well for the Browns right now, this is the time to continue that direction by adding some assets in the draft. Garrett would easily attract at least a first-round pick in 2026. If Cleveland were brilliant and wanted to trade him to a Super Bowl contender, two first-round picks with either a Day 2 pick or a player would make sense for the year.
A move like this would signal to the fan base that the team is looking to sell the 2025 season in the hopes of building for the future. They already have two first-round picks in 2026 from the Travis Hunter-Jacksonville Jaguars trade in this year's draft and have a chance to add more to the selection.
There's a massive risk in letting someone like Garrett go because of how good he truly is, but the sad reality is that his 10 sacks haven't made a difference. He made five sacks against the New England Patriots in Week 9, and they still lost by 19 points.
While having an incredible pass rusher is great, the Browns need way more help than that to get there, and Garrett is the only player on the roster who can command the quality of draft picks required to turn the franchise around.