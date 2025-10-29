Why the Cleveland Browns will not trade Myles Garrett before NFL deadline
The Cleveland Browns are 2-6 heading into their bye week and their season seems completely lost.
But more alarming than their record was the visible frustration on superstar defensive end Myles Garrett’s face during Sunday’s beatdown against the New England Patriots.
Garrett was spotted sitting alone at the end of Cleveland’s bench in the late fourth quarter. He threw his helmet in frustration.
But even though Garrett is frustrated with the Browns, he is not going anywhere.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that there is “no chance” that the Browns trade Garrett ahead of November 4th’s NFL trade deadline.
“People have a better chance of winning the lottery,” Schefter’s source said.
Garrett was at the epicenter of NFL offseason drama when he requested a trade following Cleveland’s three-win debacle one season ago. The superstar pass rusher publicly demanded a trade via a social media statement, stating that his goal was never to go from Cleveland to Canton’s Pro Football Hall of Fame, stating that he wanted to compete for championships along the way.
The future Hall of Famer lambasted the organization. He dragged Browns general manager Andrew Berry’s ability to build a competitive roster. He stated that head coach Kevin Stefanski’s offense would not give the team a chance to contend for championships.
But all the drama cooled down when Garrett’s request was dropped upon signing a record-setting $40 million annual contract. The former No. 1 overall pick was greeted back at the practice facility with open arms, toy dinosaurs and cupcakes to celebrate his new contract.
Garrett’s contract makes him difficult – not impossible – to trade.
While teams would have no issue moving on from multiple first-round picks to trade for one of the best pass rushers of all-time, it’s the cap number that Cleveland would have to eat that makes him unmovable right now.
Since the Browns are not trading their most talented player, their only option seems to be to listen to him.
Garrett has a point with his frustrations. Cleveland’s defense is one of the best in the league. But they can only keep the Browns in games for so long before getting gassed by how frequent they have to take the field because of the offense’s ineptitude.
While Garrett dragged the organization on radio row, he stated that it’s impossible for teams to contend for championships without a stellar young quarterback.
The Browns were unable to draft Miami’s Cam Ward, their top quarterback on the board. They opted to complement Garrett by trading down for defensive tackle Mason Graham out of Michigan with the No. 5 overall pick.
But Browns rookie third-round pick Dillon Gabriel has been a disaster at quarterback. The Browns already traded team captain Joe Flacco to the division-rival Cincinnati Bengals. Fifth-round rookie Shedeur Sanders is still waiting for his opportunity, but the Browns have shown minimal desire to get him on the field any time soon.
This April, the Browns have two first round picks. They should probably use one of them on a premium young quarterback.
This does not have to be a long, painful rebuild that would happen if the team decided to trade Garrett. Instead, build around him and try to get this organization on track.