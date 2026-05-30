Browns Quarterback Shedeur Sanders Reports Record-Breaking Financial Windfall

To no one's surprise, Shedeur Sanders is rolling in dough.

However, the way he racked up a bit of that money last season may come as a surprise.

On Saturday, May 30, it was announced by Front Office Sports that Sanders, who was taken in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns, earned a record-breaking $17.7 million from jersey sales, card collectibles, appearances and other avenues last season. This all comes from group licensing efforts.

Shedeur Sanders earned a record breaking $17.7 million in group licensing from jersey sales, card collectibles, and more last season 🔥🔥🔥🔥



(Via @FOS) pic.twitter.com/PO6cyftPJ8 — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) May 30, 2026

The previous mark, set by future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady in the 2021-22 season, came in at a mark of $9.5 million, with Sanders smashing such a dollar count.

Why was the number so high?

In all honesty, it shouldn't come as much of a surprise to see Sanders draw that kind of off-the-field attention and praise. Before he even entered the league, he had already built one of the largest personal brands across all sports, with his father, Deion Sanders, helping elevate his profile throughout his football journey.

Deion coaching him at both Jacksonville State and Colorado obviously helped, but Sanders' electric playstyle and confident yet humble persona often drew fans closer to him.

Across two years with Colorado, he passed for over 7,000 total yards and slung 64 total touchdowns. He also used his legs from time to time, making him an entertaining dual-threat quarterback, finding the end zone for eight rushing scores.

That type of eye-grabbing playstyle followed him to the highest level of the game, where, after sitting for the first few weeks of the 2025 campaign, he would take most of the league's headlines.

Dec 28, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) is sacked by Cleveland Browns center Luke Wypler (56) in the third quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

In a Week 14 matchup against the Tennessee Titans, Sanders showed why the Browns took him in the later rounds of the draft. He had a high upside. Although the Browns dropped that week's contest to the Titans, he went out on a cold, windy afternoon at Huntington Bank Field and threw for 364 yards and three touchdowns. He also tacked on 30 yards rushing and a touchdown.

That type of performance only furthered his reputation and had Browns and national fans alike clamoring to get their hands on anything Shedeur-related.

With the boom of sports cards this past calendar year as well, which saw nearly 30 million cards graded in 2025, Sanders likely got a big bump in that area of his licensing efforts.

The polarizing quarterback's $17.7 million wasn't driven by just his on-field presence, but the way that he entered the NFL as a celebrity face. He was viewed as clicks and attention, even if he wasn't producing high-level play on the gridiron yet.

Between jersey sales, the pop in sports card demand and the nationwide media attention he seemingly got week after week, the popularity surrounding Sanders has only grown since his name was called way back on April 26, 2025.

Now, with an extra load of cash in his back pocket, the focus will hopefully remain locked in on securing the starting job as the offseason quarterback competition continues in Cleveland.