Deion Sanders Opens Up About Browns Leadership and Shedeur Sanders’ Future

For all the noise surrounding Shedeur Sanders and his path to Cleveland, one thing became crystal clear listening to Deion Sanders speak this week.

Coach Prime genuinely believes the Browns may finally be building something real.

During a lengthy and revealing appearance on The Barbershop hosted by Garrett Bush, Sanders did far more than defend his son. He openly praised Browns general manager Andrew Berry, spoke glowingly about the organization’s leadership structure, and sounded legitimately excited about his son working alongside new Browns head coach Todd Monken.

For a fan base constantly searching for signs of stability at quarterback and throughout the organization, Sanders’ comments felt notable.

“I got love for him,” Sanders said of Berry. “They drafted my kid when many turned their back.”

For months, there’s been much online and social media speculation swirling around on just how Sanders and the Browns truly felt about one another after Shedeur unexpectedly slid during the NFL Draft. Instead of frustration, though, Sanders repeatedly pointed toward appreciation.

Deion Sanders thinks the Browns are closer than people realize.

Coach Prime praised Berry multiple times during the interview, specifically admiring how the Browns GM handles criticism while continuing to quietly stack talent throughout the roster.

“I love his thought process, man,” Sanders said. “I love the way he navigates in the midst of a storm. Everybody talking, everybody yelling, everybody naysaying.”

The Colorado coach also pushed back against the that idea Cleveland is far away from competing.

“They’re building something that is tremendous and they’re not too far away,” Sanders said.

He also spoke highly of Browns owner Jimmy Haslam, insisting the organization’s leadership genuinely cares about winning.

“I know they want to win,” Sanders said. “I know that for a fact.”

Todd Monken seems like a perfect fit for Shedeur.

If Sanders respects the Browns front office, he may be even more intrigued by Monken.

When Garrett Bush described Monken as a straight shooter who adapts his system around quarterbacks instead of forcing quarterbacks into rigid schemes, Sanders immediately lit up.

“God, I love it. God, I love him,” Sanders said.

Sanders later explained why Monken’s coaching style stood out so much to him.

“That Coach Monken is going to make it do what it does,” Sanders said.

More interestingly, Sanders revealed he actually planned to visit Cleveland soon because he believes conversations with Monken about Shedeur could matter.

“I think it’s vital that as a coach, not a dad, I could tell him a few things about Grown, how to get him going,”