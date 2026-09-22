Browns Rookie Denzel Boston Could Secure First Honor of Promising Career

The Cleveland Browns may have officially found a true diamond in the rough rookie in wide receiver Denzel Boston.

During the offseason, the Browns knew they needed to rebuild their offense by adding to their skill positions, specifically their wide receiver room. They addressed this by drafting two receivers back-to-back in KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston.

Both were given high praise coming out of college, and the Browns were excited to add two new playmakers to their young team to continue building toward the future. Cleveland may not have to wait too long to find out that one of their rookie receivers could be a future star in the NFL.

#Browns WR Denzel Boston has been nominated for NFL Rookie of the Week after his Week 2 performance against the Buccaneers. pic.twitter.com/hWof7Hnlqh — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) September 22, 2026

Through the first two weeks of the season, Boston has been the best rookie receiver by a landslide. He’s completely taken over Cleveland’s first two games, helping them win on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this past Sunday.

Now, Boston has been nominated for NFL Rookie of the Week after his second consecutive breakout week. Here’s how Boston earned himself this deserving honor.

Boston leads all rookie receivers in yards and touchdowns through the two weeks, including the Browns in these categories

Boston has been electric in his first two games since being drafted by the Browns, putting up stat lines that put him in the company of some of the NFL’s most impressive receivers since 2003.

He’s only the fifth wide receiver in that time with 50+ receiving yards and a touchdown in his first two weeks. Boston already joined some illustrious company for his performance in week one, finding himself in the Browns history books for rookie receivers with his week one showing.

Denzel Boston is the fifth @NFL receiver since 2003 w/ 50+ receiving yards & a receiving TD in EACH of their first two career games:



• DENZEL BOSTON (2026)

• Jordan Addison (2023)

• Ja’Marr Chase (2021)

• Terry McLaurin (2019)

• Calvin Johnson (2007) pic.twitter.com/dExeEimvt6 — Luke Potosky (@LukePotosky) September 20, 2026

Not only that, but so far Boston leads all rookie receivers in yards, touchdowns, yards after catch, and longest reception. He’s been nothing short of dominant with the Browns, and him and quarterback Deshaun Watson have been finding a rhythm together which should continue.

In week one, Boston made his presence felt in Cleveland’s loss to Jacksonville by recording two receptions for 59 yards and one touchdown, averaging 29.5 yards per receptions.

Then, he built on that performance with another stellar outing against Tampa Bay, hauling in five receptions for 95 yards and another touchdown. Boston’s size and strength have been on full display, making opposing defensive backs lives much more difficult even as a rookie.

It won’t be surprising if Boston wins the NFL Rookie of the Week award after his dominant showing this past week. It also wouldn’t be a shock if Boston is nominated more often this season if he keeps producing as such.