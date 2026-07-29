Browns TE Harold Fannin Jr. Shares Positive Injury Update at Training Camp

The story of the Cleveland Browns last season and going into this season is always filled with quarterback news, as you would expect. But what many fans came away with from last year was how impactful the rookie class was, with both quarterbacks Sheduer Sanders and Dillon Gabriel starting games, Quinshon Judkins showing many flashes, and Mason Graham and Carsen Schwesinger locking down the defense.

The one rookie who broke Browns records was selected in the third round last year: Harold Fannin Jr. Recently, Fannin has not participated in most offseason activities due to an injury he sustained in his rookie season.

Fannin cleared after last year's injury

The news today is that Fannin says that he received full clearance two weeks ago from offseason surgery. Fannin did not specify what the surgery was, but did say that it was to address the groin injury he suffered in Week 17 against Pittsburgh, which was specifically reported as a Grade 2 inguinal groin strain.

Fannin reported to camp last week with the rookies and QBs and has been out there practicing. Todd Monken just talked about Fannin in his press conference, saying, “He looked really good last week”.

Monken also touched on how Fannin will be a focal point of the offense and how great he is at generating yards after contact. Fannin broke the Browns rookie record for receptions with 72 and receiving yards for a tight end (731). Those yards ranked fifth-most in franchise history for a rookie, while his touchdowns (6) are tied for third-most for a rookie.

In terms of NFL tight end ranks, Fannin was 8th in receiving yards, 7th in yards after the catch (367), and 3rd in yards after the catch expected (+95).

Those numbers are just the beginning for Fannin, though, as you can imagine with the quarterback system last year and other receiving threats, he was called on a lot. With the way Cleveland has sured up the other weapons around him, Fannin will be able to roam freely without being keyed in on as much.

With Fannin being fully cleared just as training camp is getting started up, you couldn’t have asked for better timing. Now he will be able to gel with each of the quarterbacks, as he did with Sanders last year.

Fannin is just part of this young core on offense that now includes KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston, added to Judkins and a whole new group of guys on the offensive line.