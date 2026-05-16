Browns Ticket Inflation: How Expensive Are Tickets and Did Prices Increase?

The Cleveland Browns are one step closer to this season with the 2026 NFL schedule being released on Thursday evening.

This coming season has all the makings to be an exciting ride for Browns fans, as they have one of the easiest schedules in the NFL in terms of their slated opponent's.

With notable teams coming to town such as their division rival Pittsburgh Steelers for Thursday Night Football and the return of their former head coach Kevin Stefanski with his new team, the Browns should have no problem filling the stands come September.

The only factor in bringing fans to the stadium for their eight home games is ticket pricing. Regardless of what the demand is, they have never struggled to fill a good portion of the stadium in recent years.

There is plenty of hype surrounding the Browns and their newly rebuilt offense and majority returning defense. Here’s how expensive Browns tickets will be and if they increased from previous years.

How much will Browns fans have to spend?

As of right now, prices for the Browns tickets through Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the NFL, are very reasonable. For games late in the season, the prices are some of the best available throughout the league.

The cheapest tickets all seasons can be found in their January 3rd matchup at home against the visiting Indianapolis Colts. Upper section tickets are going for anywhere as low as $36 to $45 and are subject to drop based on team performance.

The most expensive ticket prices for similar seating in the upper section come in three different games this season, around $73 a ticket. The first being their Thursday night matchup against the Steelers, then two weeks later against the Ravens, followed by their late November game against the Raiders.

Of course, the closer the seat is, the higher the price will be. These listed ticket prices are for those looking to secure a good deal on seating while still reserving money to allot to parking, concessions, and merchandise via the team shop.

The more committed fans won’t have any issue spending a pretty penny to see their Browns play at Huntington Bank Field in seats closer to the action.

Have ticket prices gone up this season?

Based on Ticketmaster’s prices for regular season games, the average ticket price is about the same as they have been, which is surprising based on the product Cleveland is predicted to put out on the field.

In recent years, the Browns have underperformed and had a far less quality lineup come opening day than they will this season. That hasn’t stopped the Browns from pricing out tickets significantly higher than expected, mainly because they don’t have an issue selling those tickets.

Browns fans want to see their team win, and with a very reasonable schedule of opponents this season, there’s no doubt that the stadium will be three quarters full or more through the first half of the regular season.

Now, it can be assumed that as the season nears, ticket prices will likely increase with demand. Especially if the Browns perform well, the prices will go up tenfold, which still won’t deter fans from attending.

It’s safe to say that if fans want to get tickets for a good price, now is the time to do so. With a little over three months left before the start of the regular season, there is still plenty of time to search for a good game or two without breaking the bank.