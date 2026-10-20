Browns Trade Deadline Big Board: Realistic Targets Ranked by Fit and Cost With Four Weeks Left

The Browns are in first place after beating two divisional opponents in three weeks. The roster is filled with exciting young talent, with reinforcements on the way in next year’s draft.

The offense has not been pretty and the defense looks suffocating. In order to keep up the winning ways, Andrew Berry should take a look at these realistic targets at the November 10 trade deadline.

1. James Conner, Running back, Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals upgraded their running back room in the offseason, and Conner dropped to third on the depth chart. They are not going to win their division or compete for the wild card, so they may want to acquire assets for next year. Conner has been productive in the league, and the amount of carries he would get would be spread out with the other running backs. He would be obtainable for a very low pick.

2. Noah Fant, Tight End, New Orleans Saints

Fant was a first-round pick in 2019 and has bounced around the league since. He is a backup in New Orleans and only has nine catches this season, but three of those went for touchdowns. The Browns have Harold Fannin Jr., but no real talent behind him. Deshaun Watson has not developed chemistry with Fannin Jr. this season and the offense needs production from the tight end position.

The pass-catching tight end can provide another outlet for Watson and a stagnant offense. He can be had for a late-round pick if the Saints continue to lose and see their contention chances slip.

3. Trevor Penning, Offensive Tackle, Los Angeles Chargers

Every team is seeking offensive line help at the trade deadline and the Browns could use some depth after a complete rehaul in the offseason. They have not played great in the early portion of the season and Penning can help down the stretch. He has only played in three games this season, but would not cost much capital to obtain.

4. Tony Pollard, RB, Tennessee Titans

It is no secret that the Browns’ offense has struggled to run the ball this season. Both running backs who played in Sunday’s game were not with the team at the beginning of the season and the offense could use a reliable back. Pollard is averaging four yards per carry and would immediately upgrade the positional group. He is on an expiring contract and the Titans sit in last place in their division.

Dylan Sampson is set to return at some point, but Quinshon Judkins and Raheim Sanders hit the injured list. Berry has three first fourth-round picks in next year’s draft and Pollard could be had for one of them.

5. Khalil Mack, EDGE, Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers are in a tailspin at 0-6 and Mack is 35 years old. He signed a one-year, 18-million-dollar contract last offseason. He has three sacks and could bolster a surging defensive line. Due to his age and contract, the Browns would not have to give up too much to get him as a late-round pick should do it.

The downside would be that the compensation could get too high with other teams outbidding each other. The acquisition would also put the Browns over the salary cap.

The Browns’ roster has arrived early and Berry has some interesting options to upgrade the team right now. However, he has stacked draft picks for a deep draft next season and should not compromise good draft picks for the team this year.