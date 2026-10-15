Browns Should Consider Flipping Jerry Jeudy For This Overshadowed Wideout

The current situation of the Cleveland Browns' wide receiver room is headlined by the excellent play of both rookies Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion, who have combined for 34 catches for 449 yards and three touchdowns through the first five games of the season. Cleveland’s next leading receiver is second-year guy Isaiah Bond with 86 receiving yards. Bond struggled with a couple of drops vs. New York, but has gotten just nine targets this season.

Past those three, the rest of the room seems to be up in the air, and the one guy who is the odd man out is popping up in more and more trade rumors. That would, of course, be Jerry Jeudy, who is currently sixth for Cleveland in receiving yards and receptions.

Jeudy’s cap hit of $10.3 million this season, as well as $13.4 million in 2027, does not seem worth the price at the moment or in the future. Cleveland will be looking to trade him; that’s no secret, but could it be for another receiver who has also seemingly lost his place in the room?

That would be the Jags wideout Brian Thomas Jr.

Thomas is now in his third season with Jacksonville, and after an unbelievable rookie season that showed him producing 87 receptions for over 1,200 yards and 10 touchdowns, his play has slowed down. The Jaguars hired Liam Coen last season, and since then, it doesn’t seem like Thomas has been a focal point of the offense.

An ankle injury also caused Thomas to miss three games last year, but through five games this season, the Jags offense has pivoted towards Parker Washington, Brenton Strange, Jakobi Meyers, and even sixth-round pick Josh Cameron over Thomas.

Now, a trade involving Jeudy for Thomas would have to come with some sweetening on the end of Cleveland, as Thomas is three years younger than Jeudy, and Thomas is making just $4 million on the cap this year, and just $4.6 million next season.

The Browns would most likely have to give up at least a fourth- and fifth-rounder alone, but if the Jags don’t see much value in Jeudy, Cleveland would have to ramp it up to a third, possibly.

Cleveland and Jacksonville have a recent history of trading with each other, as we know from the Travis Hunter & Mason Graham trade, along with the trade that brought Tyson Campbell to Cleveland in exchange for Greg Newsome.