Ranking the Browns Players Most Likely to be Traded Before the Deadline

The NFL trade deadline is less than a month away, and the Cleveland Browns sit at 3-2 with four more games to decide if they should be buyers or sellers.

The deadline in the NFL is different from what it is across other sprots, as it does not have a flurry of players changing teams. However, should the Browns fall in the standings over the next four games, then these are the most likely players to be moved.

5. Grant Delpit

Delpit signed a contract extension in the offseason, but a team may be willing to give a haul for the veteran’s services. The Browns used a second-round pick on Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, and he has been getting more playing time as the season has progressed. Delpit is a terrific defender, especially around the line of scrimmage and a return would require several picks, including as high as the first round due to his contract length. The 2027 draft will be loaded and the Browns could go in with three first-round picks.

Possible fits: Detroit Lions, Dallas Cowboys, Carolina Panthers

4. Ronnie Hickman

McNeil-Warren has been playing free safety, which is Hickman’s position. Hickman is also a free agent and the Browns spent big money on Delpit, so he may be too expensive for an extension next season. While Hickman will not get the same return as Delpit would, he can still get some good picks. He was an undrafted free agent and the return for him would be a big win for the Browns.

Possible fits: Detroit Lions, Dallas Cowboys, Carolina Panthers

3. Maliek Collins

The defensive line would not be as productive without Collins. He has been a monster since signing with Cleveland, but he is on an expiring contract and can really bolster a contender’s defense. Mason Graham and Mike Hall Jr. will return from injury to fill in for Collins and if he does not resign with the team in the offseason, then it is best to get a return for him should the Browns find themselves down in the standings. The return could be two middle-round picks, which the Browns have plenty of to be able to package and move higher in the draft.

Possible fits: Cincinnati Bengals, Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos

2. Teven Jenkins

Jenkins is currently out with a back injury and rookie Austin Barber has usurped him in the depth chart. He is a free agent at the end of the year, and playoff teams get desperate for offensive line depth to make it through the end of the season. Jenkins will not garner much in terms of a return, but he can be packaged with a late-round pick to move up one round.

Possible fits: Seattle Seahawks, New Orleans Saints, Los Angeles Rams

1. Jerry Jeudy

The inconsistent wide receiver could be intriguing for a contender. The Arizona Cardinals got a second-round pick for the disappointing Marvin Harrison Jr., but Jeudy is older and would not be reuniting with his college quarterback. The wide receiver room got full with the emergence of Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion, so Jeudy’s role has been limited. The Browns could get two middle- round picks in return for trading him.

Possible fits: Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Rams

Honorable Mention, Shedeur Sanders

Sanders hired an agent, which could mean that he wants to be traded out of Cleveland as Deshaun Watson has been the starting quarterback all season. Harrison Jr. also hired an agent to explore a trade prior to his transaction. Dillon Gabriel has to come off the injured list in the next couple of weeks, and he can move to the backup role. A return for Sanders is questionable as he was a fifth-round pick and did not play particularly well in his limited time last season.

Should losses pile up, then it may be wise to consider moving some pieces for future capital. The Browns have two-first round picks and three-fourth round picks for the draft. Andrew Berry has been stocking up and these players can bring in what Berry is seeking. For now the Browns have a winning record, but the NFL season moves fast and big decisions will have to be made.