What Raheim Sanders Landing on IR Means for Browns' Current Running Back Room

The Cleveland Browns are set to lose another one of their running backs due to injury.

In Sunday’s disappointing 17-12 loss to the New York Jets, the Browns ended the game down two of their running backs, both their lead option in Quinshon Judkins, as well as their back up Raheim Sanders.

Now, Sanders will miss at least the next four weeks after being placed on the injured reserve. This forced Cleveland’s hand in finding a running back to fill in during Sanders’ absence with Judkins presumed to miss time as well.

#Browns have signed RB Audric Estime and placed RB Raheim Sanders on IR for at least four games. Big loss. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) October 13, 2026

In response to Sanders injured reserve designation, the Browns signed Audric Estime to the 53-man roster. He will likely take on a large amount of the work as Cleveland’s top running back if Judkins isn’t cleared.

Here are the running backs that can step up in the meantime for the Browns moving forward:

Audric Estime

It was just announced yesterday that the Browns were signing Estime off of the Minnesota Vikings practice squad, but with the injured reserve move for Sanders, it’s now official.

Estime spent his first NFL season with the Denver Broncos, where he saw playing time in 13 games as a depth piece. Then, he spent his next season with the New Orleans Saints, appearing in seven games. His career totals include 122 carries for 508 yards and three touchdowns.

While Estime is only 23-years old, he has the type of skill set the Browns are looking for in their offense, as he can be a pass catcher out of the backfield as well. His combination of size and speed makes for an interesting pairing in an offense that’s desperate for run game help.

He’ll spend the next week getting up to speed on Cleveland’s playbook and should see playing time this Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.

Jaleel McLaughlin

McLaughlin is the veteran option in the running back room for the Browns, as he spent his first three years of his career with the Denver Broncos before being signed by Cleveland.

If Cleveland feels they want more experience out of the backfield, then McLaughlin would be the smarter option to feature more in their offense. McLaughlin’s career totals include 228 carries for 1,124 yards and four touchdowns.

In McLaughlin’s Browns debut, he scored a 28-yard rushing touchdown on one carry against the Pittsburgh Steelers. That was promising to see him breakthrough in his first appearance, which could be a case to use him more in an offense in need of a spark.

Jaret Patterson

The only way Patterson will see any playing time on the Browns main roster is if another injury occurs to one of their running backs. For now, Patterson remains on their practice squad waiting for his next opportunity.

In Patterson’s career, his stats include 126 carries for 503 yards and three touchdowns split between the Washington Commanders and the Los Angeles Chargers.

He’s another player with more experience, but not enough for Cleveland to view him as one of their top options. If another injury comes up, Patterson would hear his name called to likely back up whichever healthy running back remains.