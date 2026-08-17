Browns Training Camp Favorite Looks To Build on First Preseason Game To Make Roster

The Cleveland Browns receiving corps is shaping up and looks to be greatly improved from last season. Jerry Jeudy, Denzel Boston, KC Concepcion, and Isaiah Bond are the top four receivers for the 2026 season. Can local Mentor High School graduate and training camp favorite Luke Floriea make the regular season roster?

Floriea was listed behind Gage Larvadain, Cedric Tillman, Taylen Wallace, and Malachi Corley on the depth chart. He made a splash with a 35-yard catch from Shedeur Sanders on the first drive of the second half of the first preseason game versus the Chicago Bears. Floriea got 17 snaps in that game, which was behind Corley’s 25 and Larvadain’s 24. Tillman did not play due to injury.

It was reported that Floriea had gotten reps with the first-team offense in training camp. The Browns signed Floriea to the practice squad in the 2025 season. He has been a high-energy player with solid hands. Floriea is a fan-favorite as he was named an all-Ohio performer from Mentor High School. He stayed in Northeast Ohio and continued playing football for Kent State University.

Floriea's path to making Browns roster

Although he did not play in the regular season last year, Floriea remained with the Browns in 2026 and has been given a chance to earn a roster spot. He can stand out by making big plays and finding the soft spot in zone coverages to help the quarterbacks have an outlet to get the ball out of their hands. He should get more snaps in the second preseason game as Sanders is slated to start the first half. Floriea could have chemistry with Sanders as they have taken a greater amount of reps together last training camp.

The Browns have been searching for a kick return for years. Larvadain returned the kicks in the first preseason game. He also had a nice game with four receptions and 37 yards. Floriea did not contribute to special teams. He stands at five feet eight inches and is a little small to play special teams. Larvadain could stand in the way of Floriea making the roster as he can play on multiple sides of the ball.

Tillman, a former third-round pick, showed in a couple games that he could use his size and speed to stretch the field. This will be Tillman’s fourth season and outside of the couple games, he has been inconsistent in his first three seasons. The Browns could move on from Tillman in the last year of his contract.

Last season Malachi Corley was used for jet sweeps and wide-receiver screens. The Browns drafted Concepcion in the first round for the same skill set. Concepcion stood out in the first preseason game with his speed and elusiveness. The Browns will not be using Corley as much this season as last season.

The local favorite Floriea may start the season on the practice squad, but he can continue to make plays in training camp and preseason games. If he continues to improve, then fans may be able to see him in the regular season this year.