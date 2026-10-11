Browns vs Jets Week 5 Injury Report: Cleveland Without 2 Key Pieces Defensively

The Cleveland Browns have started the 2026 NFL regular season 3-1.

And while it seems like nothing can slow this team down, the recent injury report casts such a sentiment in doubt.

On Sunday, Oct. 11, the Browns are slated to take on the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., for what should be a fairly competitive contest. The Browns and Jets aren't the league's most prominent teams, especially with how young and raw they are, but they both have boom-or-bust potential.

Ahead of the showdown, the inactive list was announced, with Browns defensive linemen Mike Hall Jr. and Mason Graham stealing the spotlight.

#Browns inactives v #Jets:



QB Taylen Green (3QB)

WR Tylan Wallace

TE Carsen Ryan

DT Mike Hall Jr.

C Parker Brailsford

G Teven Jenkins

DT Mason Graham — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) October 11, 2026

Both have been standouts on the line for the Browns this season, combining for 19 tackles, seven for a loss, six quarterback hits and five sacks. While many of those numbers skew in Graham's direction, his injury in last week's Thursday Night Football showdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers pushed Hall Jr. into a bigger role.

Fortunately, he did not disappoint.

But now, with both players banged up and out for Sunday's game, the Browns will have to dive into its depth with hopes of replacing such productivity.

On the line, the Browns are expected to deploy Maliek Collins, Adin Huntington, Chris Williams and Sam Kamara. Both Williams and Kamara were activated from the practice squad earlier in the week to fill Graham and Hall's voids.

"It's next man up. I think that's really what it is," head coach Todd Monken said earlier in the week when asked about the Browns' injuries. "That's why you have practice squad players and the ability to elevate them. It's going to take everybody on the roster, and that's why you're consistently trying to develop those players.

"So, when they get their number called, the expectation, the position, you're trying not to let that drop."

Outside of the defensive line, the Browns also are working through injuries on the offensive side of the ball.

Jun 11, 2026; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Austin Barber (58) during minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Linemen Teven Jenkins and Parker Brailsford are both inactive, with Brailsford's reason being unknown. Jenkins, on the other hand, has missed much of the 2026 season due to a back injury. In his place, the Browns have turned to rookie Austin Barber, who has been one of the league's top first-year players.

Wideout Tylan Wallace is going to miss yet another game due to a knee injury, while tight end Carson Ryan stays off the gridiron due to a calf injury. Ryan was limited all week.

Both are not necessarily impacting the offense's capabilities much, but still, being without a few depth pieces will put more strain on the starters.

Quarterback Taylen Green rounds out the Browns' inactive report, as he will serve as the team's emergency QB.