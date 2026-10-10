3 Biggest Injury Concerns For Browns Heading Into Sunday's Matchup vs. Jets

The Cleveland Browns are looking for their fourth straight win as they head to MetLife Stadium to take on the New York Jets on Sunday, but a few injury concerns remain.

Cleveland lost two of its defensive tackles in the Browns' Week 4 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Mason Graham left in the first half and did not return, while Mike Hall also got injured but returned. However, Hall didn't practice all week, raising three injury concerns that could hurt the Browns this weekend.

Mason Graham's MCL and ankle sprain

Graham will not play against the Jets due to an MCL and ankle sprain. The second-year defensive tackle has had a strong start to the season, recording four sacks in his first three games, and the Browns will miss him up the middle.

While the Browns managed to win over the Steelers without Graham for the final three quarters, the Jets now have a week to prepare for his absence, which could hurt the Browns.

Michael Hall Jr. ankle injury

Hall left the field on a cart during the Browns' Week 4 game, but he returned and recorded a huge sack on Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers late in the third quarter, pushing Pittsburgh out of field goal range and forcing a punt.

Hall's injury didn't seem serious since he returned to play, but he's had almost eight days to recover and still hasn't practiced as of Friday. The Browns have already ruled him out for Week 5.

With Hall and Graham both out, defensive tackle like Adin Huntington will need to step up and take on a larger role than usual.

Kalia Davis quad injury

Sticking with the defensive tackles, the Browns will not have Davis available, as he hasn't played for them this season. The Browns signed Davis to a one-year, $2 million deal this offseason after he spent three years with the 49ers. However, the Browns placed him on injured reserve at the start of the regular season after he suffered a quad injury.

After four games on IR, Davis is eligible to return, and the Browns designated him to return on Tuesday, opening his 21-day practice window. But Cleveland did not add him to the 53-man roster, so he will still miss Sunday.

It seemed like Davis might be able to play, and now the Browns will be without three defensive tackles they expected to play significant roles this season.