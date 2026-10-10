5 Storylines for Week 5 Against the New York Jets

The Cleveland Browns head to New York rested and ready to improve their record to 4-1.

The Browns have had ten days off after their win on Thursday Night Football and fans are eager to watch them prove that they belong in first place. The Jets enter the contest at 1-3, but have played a couple of close games. The matchup will be rain-soaked, and there are plenty of storylines to keep an eye on.

Deshaun Watson

Watson has had his good plays and his bad plays, en route to three straight game-winning drives. The offense is waiting for him to avoid the quarter-long stalls. Some of his quarters have been reminiscent of his Houston Texan days, and other quarters have reminded fans of what they have been watching since he has been a Brown.

The Jets are seventh in the league in passing defense, and Watson will have to limit his turnovers when the rain starts to come down. Watson being able to get first downs throughout the game will be telling in how the offense can look moving forward.

Quinshon Judkins

Judkins has had better production in the past two games than the first two. However, it is still not good enough to keep up with the winning ways. The offense has to be able to move the ball on the ground, which may be especially important in tomorrow’s inclement weather. The Jets are in the bottom 10 in rushing defense and the Browns have to take advantage.

Todd Monken has had an extended week to plan and practice a running attack for Sunday. This could be the week Judkins revs up and gets close to 100 yards.

Battle of the Buckeyes

Denzel Ward and Garrett Wilson will face off against one another in New York. The defense has played a lot more man coverage, and Ward will try to shut down his fellow Buckeye when lined up on the right side of the ball. This matchup is more than just a fun storyline, but it could determine the game.

Geno Smith is first in the NFL in completion percentage thanks to the help of Wilson. Smith has a 77% completion percentage when targeting him. Ward has been one of the best man-coverage cornerbacks in the league, and if he can shut down the Smith-to-Wilson connection, then the Browns have a great chance of leaving the Big Apple with a win.

Next Man Up

The defensive line will be without two of its best interior linemen, Mason Graham and Michael Hall Jr. The defensive line was thin in the preseason, and the Browns signed a couple of ends late in training camp. Last week it did not seem to matter who was in the rotation, as they consistently got in the backfield. They will have to disrupt Smith quickly to get him off rhythm and stagnate the offense.

The Jets will be missing star running back Breece Hall and the defensive line cannot let the backups get open holes to control the ground game on a wet afternoon.

The Special Teams

Special Teams Coordinator Byron Storer has drastically turned the unit around in one offseason. They have covered kicks well and the return game has been productive. Last season, the Browns lost to the Jets by giving up both a kick and punt return for a touchdown. This will be a great measuring stick of how improved the unit is from last season.

This game is sandwiched in between two divisional games, but these storylines against the Jets are just as important.