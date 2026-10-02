Official Update Released on Mason Graham's Injury Suffered in Browns Win Thursday

The Cleveland Browns have a better understanding of defensive tackle Mason Graham's recent injury.

On Thursday, Oct. 1, Browns standout Graham went down with a lower-body injury after being blocked into a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers' offensive line. His left leg bent awkwardly. Immediately, it was apparent that the 23-year-old was in a heap of pain.

He was later ushered out of the stadium in a brace and using crutches.

While most of Friday morning was spent speculating what was going on with Graham and how bad his injury would end up being, NFL Insider Ian Rapoport put the questions to rest.

Around 12:30 p.m. EST on Friday, Rapoport confirmed that Graham would be out for a few weeks with an MLC sprain and an ankle sprain based on preliminary evaluations.

#Browns DL Mason Graham, a standout who leads the team in sacks, is expected to miss a few weeks with an MCL sprain and ankle sprain, sources say based on the preliminary evaluation.



The MRI revealed some good news, with hopes that it’s not a long-term injury. pic.twitter.com/rDwZFWGS3Q — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 2, 2026

According to various sources, a Grade 1 MCL sprain can allow athletes to return to the field in roughly one to two weeks, while a Grade 2 sprain requires two to four weeks of rehabilitation. Ankle injuries are in that same window, as some can heal within days while others could be a weeks-long process as well.

As more testing is done, Graham's official timeline will begin to take shape.

While Cleveland is going to have to make major adjustments with Graham being out, especially considering he had posted 15 tackles, six for a loss, five quarterback hits and four sacks across the first three games, his not being out for the season or having to undergo some sort of surgery is a major positive to the situation.

The No. 5 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Graham, put together a strong rookie campaign, recording 49 tackles, seven for a loss and eight quarterback hits.

He only had 0.5 sacks.

Seeing such a major jump in his productivity in the sack column from his rookie campaign to his sophomore season had him on pace to be in the conversation as one of the league's most impactful defensive linemen, and while he likely won't finish at the top of the stat sheet due to being out for a few weeks, he has already established himself as one of the league's most intriguing youngsters when healthy.

Taking Graham's place will be a combination of Mike Hall Jr., Adin Huntington and Maliek Collins, while edge rushers Sam Williams and Derek Barnett likely take a few snaps inside if no external moves are made.

In the meantime, the Browns will look to keep their current momentum going, being winners of their last three outings.

Set to travel to New York next weekend, the Browns will square off against the Jets at 1:00 p.m. EST on Sunday, Oct. 11.