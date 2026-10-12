Todd Monken Shares Positive Update on Browns Running Back Injuries
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Well, the Cleveland Browns learned they still have more to work on.
Losing 17-12 in a Sunday duel with the New York Jets, the Browns moved to 3-2 on the season. While a loss is always going to be difficult to swallow, especially when it ends a three-game winning streak, what followed made the entire road forward even bumpier.
Already without running back Dylan Sampson due to an injury occurring in the season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Browns found out starting back Quinshon Judkins was newly banged up as well.
After the loss to the Jets, Judkins was seen in a walking boot, casting doubt on his health.
On Monday, Oct. 12, head coach Todd Monken confirmed that Judkins was dealing with an ankle injury. However, he did say that he wouldn't rule out any of the team's injured players for the Browns' Week 6 clash with the Baltimore Ravens, which includes Judkins.
He is considered day-to-day, though.
Along with Judkins, Sampson's timetable to return to the gridiron is unknown. The team is considering opening up his practice window this week, but the possibility remains up in the air as he continues to recover from his early-season knee injury.
For a team that was looking at potentially being without an RB1 and RB2, hearing that both are not officially counted out for Sunday's game against Baltimore is a positive sign.
The Issue Cleveland Could Potentially Face
With both Judkins and Sampson still not fully healthy, the Browns may have to turn to a backfield that features just Raheim Sanders and Jaleel McLaughlin as of now. And while both have shown little spurts of promise this season, there has not been a clear path ahead for anyone in the room.
As a team, the Browns have just 471 rushing yards on 126 attempts, finding the end zone twice along the way.
Through five games, that is less than 100 rushing yards an outing, a far cry from where the franchise has been in the past.
It's hard to blame one player in particular, especially considering the offensive line is still brand new and the whole unit is attempting to find its identity with starting quarterback Deshaun Watson leading the charge, but Judkins averaging just 3.0 yards per carry and Sanders and McLaughlin only receiving 11 combined handoffs to start the year, the Browns are going to be facing an uphill climb moving forward.
Both Sanders and McLaughlin, at least right now, don't feel like stomachable options out of the backfield for the next few weeks, especially as the Browns still look to establish a dynamic offense.
It wouldn't be shocking to see the front office go out and add a third option to the backfield if Judkins and Sampson both aren't ready to return by the weekend.
As the week continues on, Monken will certainly continue to provide updates on the two.
The Browns and Ravens clash at 1:00 p.m. EST from Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland for an in-division clash on Sunday, Oct. 18.
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Cade Cracas is a sports media professional with experience in play-by-play, broadcasting and digital storytelling. He is a recent graduate of Ashland University with degrees in digital media production and journalism.Follow CracasCade