One Decision the Browns Coaching Staff Already Got Right in Training Camp

The Cleveland Browns are a little over a week away from their first preseason game of 2026 and still have a lot to figure out even before then.

Head coach Todd Monken already discussed the likelihood that both Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders will play in those games, and who starts when will be decided in training camp.

That’s one of the most crucial and followed position battles taking place at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus, but realistically there are equally as important battles taking place in other areas of the team.

It’s what truly makes training camp and the preseason so interesting, as even the backups and depth players are battling for meaningful snaps to help build the soundest squad possible.

The Browns coaching staff deciding on creating real, meaningful position battles is by far one of the most important things they could have done. Here’s why it matters for the Browns moving forward.

Inclusion of rookie talent fighting in position battles is critical for their roster's stability

Jul 29, 2026; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken talks to wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As of this week’s training camp, virtually every rookie is competing for their spot on the 53-man roster, which is typical in their first year. The key to that is even the backup rotational roles they may be playing for could easily become starting jobs not far into the season.

Having their rookies playing quality football come week one is wished for but isn’t always the final result. Both wide receivers are playing for starting jobs, each offensive linemen have a chance to become a starter or serve as an important depth piece in the event of injury.

Even their late round tight ends are in contention to either see starting snaps blocking or receiving, and even minutes on special teams.

If you have an overall young team, the chances of rookies even having the chance to earn these kinds of opportunities is much higher than a team with an older average age of starters. In Cleveland's case, some of their rookies are outperforming or still can outperform some of their veterans.

Jun 9, 2026; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns tackle Dawand Jones (79) blocks against center Parker Brailsford (52) during mandatory mini camp at Cross Country Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This doesn’t have to be negative though, as this can really help the team build chemistry with younger players who have no experience being a part of an NFL organization yet. These young rookies can seek Cleveland’s veterans for advice, guidance, and knowledge to help them progress.

Even the veterans on the team can gain something in this case, as they remember being that first or second year player still adapting to the landscape of the NFL. They may feel more valued and ultimately build relationships with the rookies, which only helps build overall chemistry.

Todd Monken has made it clear how important these position battles will be for the team's success, and when adding in their talented group of rookies, it will help Monken see his vision of building his complete and sound football team.