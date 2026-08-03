Denzel Boston is Browns' Biggest Winner of Training Camp: Week 1

Heading into the 2026 NFL Draft back in April, one thing was clear -- the Cleveland Browns couldn’t leave the event without, at least, one new starter at the wide receiver position.

So far, the team’s second pick at the wideout position has been answering the call.

Second-round pick, Denzel Boston, taken 15 picks behind fellow wide receiver KC Concepcion, has been the undisputed highlight in the first week of Browns’ training camp.

No matter who’s slinging the ball -- as the Browns continue mired in a quarterback competition that has yielded little optimism at the sport’s most important position -- Boston routinely has come up big on a daily basis. Most importantly, Boston was already one of the team's best performers of the offseason program, so having him flash continuity into training camp is noteworthy.

Nice grab by Denzel Boston. Perfect placement by Shedeur Sanders #Browns pic.twitter.com/Vze0zV0uTl — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) August 1, 2026

The 6’4’’ 210-pounder out of Washington has flashed exceptional ability at high-pointing the ball on contested passes, rounding out a notorious first week of training camp with tremendous consistency, an issue that’s been somewhat lacking in Concepcion’s performances so far.

But what should really make Browns’ fans feel extremely optimistic about Boston right now is a big play ability that was nowhere to be found on last year’s offense, when the Browns limped to a grand total of four receiving touchdowns by wide receivers last year, with Jerry Jeudy and Cedric Tillman managing just two scores a piece.

What Denzel Boston’s training camp performance so far means for the Browns

Overreacting to training camp practices is a common mistake around the league. The sample is still so small, and everybody’s still coming out of a months-long football drought. Literally any little shiny thing can be made up as a huge development.

But even taking an overcautious approach to what Boston -- who's carrying a big chip on his shoulder -- has been showing in Berea, there’s plenty to get excited about.

Love this throw from Shedeur Sanders during 7-on-7. Denzel Boston beats Tyson Campbell on a deep comeback, and Sanders delivers with outstanding weight transfer, balance, while his body creates a whip through the release. High-level quarterback mechanics. #Browns pic.twitter.com/c8OELH9O3l — Lance Reisland (Coach Riz) (@LanceReisland) August 2, 2026

Jeudy should still be slotted to return as the quarterback’s top target in the wide receiver room, and second-year tight end Harold Fannin Jr. should also benefit from a year under his belt after a masterful rookie season.

Nonetheless, the Browns were lacking a true X receiver -- the guy who lines up on the line of scrimmage and is asked to win the one-on-one matchups. This position requires strong dependable hands, excellent body control, and a mindset where every ball in the air is his. This is exactly what Boston has been showing during the first few days of training camp.

Boston’s performance shouldn’t be taken as a knock on Concepcion, though -- they’re two different types of receivers. Concepcion will likely line up in the slot mostly, working from the outside in in the short and intermediate game, with a lot of yards after the catch expected.

Both rookies should complement each other well -- Boston’s presence should help tilt the deep help to his side, opening up spaces in the middle for Concepcion to work with, while the Texas A&M product should command a ton of attention from extra defensive backs, allowing for some one-on-one opportunities on the outside for Boston, who by the way has already put some work in on special teams, too.

Cleveland would love to have its quarterback situation solved by now, but there doesn’t seem to be a final answer in sight at the moment. However, Boston’s tremendous start at training camp has afforded all Browns’ quarterbacks with a steady presence on the perimeter to show off their arms, even if ball placement is questionable.