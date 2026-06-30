Cleveland Browns Announce 2026 Training Camp Open Practice Schedule to Fans

The Cleveland Browns are just months away from the start of the 2026-27 NFL regular season, but as always, summer training camp always comes first.

That’s when most of the big roster decisions will be made as to who will make up their 53-man roster, especially the big question as to who will be the Browns starting quarterback to open the season.

Of course, the quarterback battle won’t be the only thing under the microscope, as there are a lot of position battles worth noting. Now, fans have the yearly opportunity to witness these decisive position battles up close.

On Monday, the Browns officially announced their training camp schedule set to start July 31st and ultimately conclude on August 12th with a good idea as to where their roster stands heading into the preseason.

It’s always a good time at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus in Berea during the Browns’ training camp. Their open practices are always jam packed with fans ready to get a sneak peak of their team to come.

Here are the details regarding the Browns open practice schedule for training camp.

2026 Training Camp Open Practice Schedule

The Browns are set to kick off their training camp schedule on Friday, July 31st followed by a Saturday, August 1st session before taking a two-day break before their next open practice.

These first two practices will be all about getting the players back into practice form after their short summer break between now and then. It won’t be long though before the competition really ramps up.

The team will then be back on the field five days in a row from Tuesday, August 4th through Saturday, August 9th for the real start to their football trials.

Position battles, prove it moments, all of which will be on display during this stretch of minicamp. Even the special team's unit will be putting in the work to make sure they’re as sound as possible come week one.

Dec 28, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns kicker Andre Szmyt (25) kicks a field goal in the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The final two practices will then come the following week with their Tuesday, August 11th and Wednesday, August 12th sessions to wrap up their open practice schedule.

It’s important to note that all practices open to fans will have gates open at 12:30 p.m., with practice expected to start around 1:30 p.m.

Aside from the on-field practice taking place during this time, each practice allows for fans to emerge themselves in Browns festivities such as games, contests, food and beverage concessions, and much more.

There’s no better way to spend a hot summer day than heading up to Berea to catch a Browns training camp session. With mist fans to keep the crowd cool and plenty of shaded areas to escape the heat, it’s a fun activity for all who are passionate Browns fans anxious for the season.