Cleveland Browns Promote Two Rookies to Starting Offense During Training Camp

The Cleveland Browns are ready to kick off their preseason this week and have made some noteworthy decisions during training camp that will show up during their first game.

Amongst those decisions was one that fans were hoping to hear, that being the promotion of rookies Denzel Boston and Spencer Fano to the starting offense where they’ll be getting regular first team reps.

This is a positive move for Cleveland, as both players have been impressing the coaching staff over the course of the summer up through this week. Both players have also made highlight worthy reels in the past couple of days, which had to have made the decision easier.

With Fano and Boston now a part of the starting offense, this points to their direction over the next few weeks leading into the regular season. If both players can continue to show that they belong, they’ll surely be ready to roll come September.

Here’s what it means for the Browns in moving Fano and Boston to the starting offense.

Fano and Boston have the talent to start for Cleveland in week one

The preseason always reveals which players on each team have the best chances to make the final 53-man roster, but this decision by the Browns reveals they may already have their minds made up on Fano and Boston.

Cleveland made a smart decision by investing heavy resources into their offensive line this offseason, which included them drafting Fano No. 9 overall in April. Then, they followed that up with another great draft selection by taking two promising receivers, one being Denzel Boston.

Denzel Boston is about to put the NFL on watch. #DawgPound



“He’s probably been the best and most consistent player on the offense.”



- @NickPedone12 https://t.co/0qwxycxpUC pic.twitter.com/zkarOxtpmI — BIGPLAY Cleveland (@BIGPLAYcle) August 10, 2026

Fano could have easily been the first offensive lineman off the board but fell to the right spot with Cleveland. The case is the same for Boston, who should have been a first round pick. Either way, that’s the most glaring reason they could start right away.

Aside from that, their training camps respectfully have been impressive, as both have made great plays and shown off their immense football knowledge. Fano has been showing he can hold his own at left tackle, and Boston continues to use his height and strength to make plays over any Browns defender; Denzel Ward included.

If each rookie can continue to show that they belong with the starters, that makes for a major sign of relief knowing you have two starting caliber players in their first year and have them under control for three more.

Rookie breakouts could indicate another year of draft class success

With both Fano and Boston playing with the starters in training camp, this could already indicate that Cleveland had another stellar draft class. Of course, two out of the ten rookies drafted doesn’t mean it was an instant success, but if it’s two out of their top three, that’s really impressive.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry was praised for his successful draft class in 2025, as every pick from last year ended up starting on offense or defense throughout the regular season. If he comes away with another draft class filled with starting caliber players, then he’ll receive further praise.

Having two positions as important as tackle and receiver being filled by rookies under their own will, not because of lack of depth, is as good as it gets, especially for their positions.

Cleveland has had a bad track record with drafting at both positions in recent years, so the hope is that they finally got it right. Both have continued to earn their keep with the Browns throughout training camp; the question is whether it’s too early to say they had another stellar draft.

Either way, both players will be heavily featured this season in one capacity or another. They’ll get their first taste of NFL action during the preseason, in which the Browns face off against the Chicago Bears this Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. from Soldier Field.