All the Players Browns Already Signed To Practice Squad After Roster Cuts

The Cleveland Browns had some difficult decisions to make following their preseason finale last Thursday, with roster cutdowns being finalized on Sunday.

There were a few fan favorite preseason standouts that Browns fans had voiced their opinion on, but it ultimately comes down to business once that deadline sets in. After roster cuts were made, the Browns went out and signed a handful of players to their practice squad.

#Browns roster moves:

Claimed via waivers (1): CB Toriano Pride Jr. (Buffalo)



Waived (1): DE Julian Okwara



Signed to practice squad (10): CB Myles Bryant, DE Logan Fano, T KT Leveston, P Wes Pahl, CB D’Angelo Ross, DT Tyreak Sapp, DE Khordae Sydnor, S Zion Washington, LB… — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) August 31, 2026

Having a practice squad full of players who appeared plenty during the preseason with Clevland will be important in the event of injuries. It also will help them feel more confident in their full squad knowing these players spent their summers on the team.

With the start of the regular season right around the corner, the Browns seem primed and ready for the 2026-27 campaign. These final practice squad signings indicate that it’s almost week one, and here’s why these players were brought back.

Myles Bryant

Bringing back a veteran corner like Bryant is a good move for the Browns, especially in the event that an injury hits their secondary. Bryant brings seven years of NFL experience to the practice squad, so he can jump back into the action whenever he’s called on.

In his seven year career, Bryant has 254 total tackles, 180 solo tackles, along with two sacks, three forced fumbles, and four interceptions.

Logan Fano

It was going to be a long shot for Fano to make the 53-man roster earlier in training camp, but the injury bug struck the Browns’ defensive line, which opened up more playing time for Fano.

Logan, brother of Spencer Fano, was also a member of the Utah Utes football program last season as their starting defensive end. He brings the same level of passion on defense that his brother does on the offensive line, making this a great pick up.

KT Leveston

The Browns made a trade late in the preseason last year for Leveston from Los Angeles, and he ended up seeing plenty of time on the field in the regular season after injuries ran their course.

Currently, the Browns offensive line is as sound as it can be with their starting five and backups. Leveston brings experience and size to the practice squad, even if he hasn’t played like a true starting tackle. His versatility is valuable as well, so Cleveland felt it was right to bring him back.

Wes Pahl

This pick up was more of an emergency safe choice in the event that their veteran punter Corey Bojorquez suffers an injury similar to last season.

Pahl is a rookie punter who saw plenty of action in the preseason, recording five punts for an average of 45.4 yards, with his longest being a 55 yard punt.

D’Angelo Ross

It’s difficult for the Browns to pass up on keeping a veteran player after roster cutdowns, especially when it comes to their secondary. There’s not a whole lot of starting experience outside of starters Denzel Ward and Tyson Campbell.

Ross is entering his fifth season after spending 2025 in Cleveland, and he appeared in seven games for the Browns in a minimal role.

Tyreak Sapp

Sapp is another rookie brought in after going undrafted, and is a depth piece for the Browns on their thin defensive line.

He had an increased role in training camp, which caught the eyes of Cleveland’s defense.

Khordae Sydnor

Here’s another undrafted rookie that Cleveland felt good about during training camp. Sydnor played well during his days at Vanderbilt, and earned a practice squad spot with a strong summer.

Zion Washington

Washington didn’t see much time during the preseason, but he did make plays during training camp that stood out from others. If Cleveland’s safeties get hurt, Washington could help out.

Nathaniel Watson

Watson actually played in 14 games for the Browns last season, and no, not at quarterback. He improved at linebacker with every snap, so his upside is enough for the Browns to buy into.

Kole Wilson

Browns fans had hoped this spot would have been for preseason standout and Cleveland native Luke Floriea, but Wilson showed enough for the Browns to feel confident with him coming back.