Cleveland Browns Notable Injuries to Monitor Going Into Training Camp

The Cleveland Browns come into their 2026 training camp mostly healthy, but there are a few injuries fans need to be aware of.

Of course, a few players will be slow to start this training camp due to injuries. Other players will be more active participants, but are still progressing back from injuries suffered last season.

New head coach Todd Monken noted during veteran minicamp that the team is pretty healthy and should be fully ready to go for training camp, outside of some uncertainty about defensive tackle Maliek Collins.

Let’s jump into a few notable injuries, even though fans shouldn’t be sounding any alarms ahead of training camp.

Mason Graham, DT

Graham gave fans a scare during spring practices when he showed up on June 9 wearing a walking boot. That very next practice, the walking boot was gone, although Graham remained sidelined.

Monken could have some tough, physical training camp sessions this summer, so players that have dealt with injuries could be eased into action.

Quinshon Judkins, RB

In December, Judkins suffered a devastating fractured fibula and ankle dislocation. During spring practices, Judkins was cutting, shifting and jumping without any brace on his leg.

Monken noted that Judkins looks good to him and has mentioned being sore, which is normal.

Judkins is expected to be ready for a full workload by Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Deshaun Watson, QB

Watson is competing against Shedeur Sanders to become Cleveland’s starting quarterback.

But how will he look during the dog dawgs of summer on that twice-ruptured Achilles tendon? During veteran minicamp in June, Watson confessed to reporters that he hasn't been 100% healthy since breaking his shoulder against the Tennessee Titans back in 2023.

The 30-year-old quarterback has been plagued by injuries since arriving in Cleveland back in 2022, starting just 19 games for the Browns since the controversial trade.

Maliek Collins, DT

Collins was a breakout player on Cleveland’s stellar defensive line last season.

But following the blockbuster trade of Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams, the Browns’ pass rush will need Collins to be healthy.

He suffered a late-season quad injury and didn’t participate in voluntary OTAs or mandatory veteran minicamp, so it’s unclear whether or not he’ll be ready to start training camp.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB

The Browns have already placed JOK on the reserve/physically unable to perform (PUP) list, ending his 2026 season due to the neck injury he suffered in 2024.

The team announced that while he recovers, Owusu-Koramoah will be continuing his education at Harvard to pursue a master's degree in public policy.