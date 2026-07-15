Browns' Training Camp Roster: Full 90-Man Roster Entering Camp (And Who's on the Bubble)

Everybody's favorite quarterback battle is still the main headline as the Cleveland Browns gear up for training camp.

However, there are many issues still waiting to get sorted out within the team's 90-man roster before the Browns have to cut down to 53 for the regular season, including a number of competitions for starting jobs.

Here's a breakdown of the Browns' 90-man roster -- currently sitting at 91 due to administrative reasons -- as the team head into training camp, including which players could be on the bubble fighting to hold on to their spots:

Offense

Quarterbacks

• Deshaun Watson, Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel, Taylen Green

The picture is pretty clear here, with Watson and Sanders taking the top two spots, regardless of the outcome of their QB battle. Green looks like a nice long-term project, leaving Gabriel as the likely odd man out... unless there is some truth to the Sanders trade rumors.

Running backs

• Quinshon Judkins, Dylan Sampson, Raheim Sanders, Ahmani Marshall, Michael Burton (fullback), Davon Booth, T.J. Harden

Judkins leads the backfield, ahead of Sampson and Sanders. Burton is the wildcard, as the Browns haven't used a true fullback since 2021 with Andy Janovich. Marshall will have a hard time hanging on, and the same goes for Booth and Harden.

Wide receivers

• Jerry Jeudy, KC Concepcion, Denzel Boston, Isaiah Bond, Cedric Tillman, Tylan Wallace, Gage Larvadain, Malachi Corley, Jamari Thrash, Luke Floriea, Aaron Anderson, Kole Wilson

Jeudy, Concepcion, Boston and Bond are locks to make the team. Tillman, Wallace, Larvadain and Corley will battle it out for the remaining two spots, which will likely be decided with special teams factoring in significantly.

Tight ends

• Harold Fannin Jr., Jack Stoll, Blake Whiteheart, Joe Royer, Carsen Ryan, Brenden Bates

Fannin leads the way, probably joined by Royer and Ryan, leaving Stoll and Whiteheart to fight for one spot. The team might hold on to all the tight ends on the list, using up some practice squads spot in the process.

Offensive tackles

• Titus Howard, Spencer Fano, Dawand Jones, Austin Barber, Tyre Phillips, Jeremiah Byers, Izavion Miller

Howard, Fano, Jones and Barber look like locks, while Phillips and Byers' spots are in peril. Miller could hang on as a practice squad project.

Guards

• Elgton Jenkins, Zion Johnson, Teven Jenkins, KT Leveston, Zak Zinter, Kendrick Green, Jack Conley

Both Jenkins and Johnson are safe, along with Leveston. Zinter could be dangled as trade bait, while Green and Conley look linke longshots to stay in Cleveland.

Centers

• Luke Wypler, Parker Brailsford, Kingsley Eguakun

Even if Elgton Jenkins doesn't make a permanent move to center, Eguakun's chances to stay on the team are slim.

Defense

Defensive tackles

• Mason Graham, Malik Collins, Kalia Davis, Michael Hall Jr., Adin Huntington, Sam Kamara, Elijah Chatman

Kamara and Chatman look like the cutdown candidates, but Hall could be a surprise here, as well, after struggling for two years with injuries and minimal production. Huntington should earn a lot of minutes this year.

Defensive ends

• Jared Verse, Alex Wright, Isaiah McGuire, Julian Okwara, Tyreak Sapp, Logan Fano, Khordae Sydnor, Benton Whitley

Verse, Wright and McGuire are the locks here, where up to two UDFAs could make the final cut among Sapp, Fano and Sydnor.

Linebackers

• Carson Schwesinger, Quincy Williams, Justin Jefferson, Winston Reid, Nathaniel Watson, Easton Macarenas-Arnold, Reid Carrico, Edefuan Ulofoshio, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform)

Schwesinger and Williams are the only true locks here. The rest will have to divvy up three more spots. Owusu-Koramoah won't play this season either.

Cornerbacks

• Denzel Ward, Tyson Campbell, Myles Harden, Dom Jones, D'Angelo Ross, Myles Bryant, Tre Avery, Nate Evans, Michael Coates Jr., Tyron Herring

Behind the starters Ward, Campbell and Harden, there's a lot of competition, but also very little depth at cornerback. Coates made a few good plays over the summer, so he might stick as an UDFA.

Safeties

• Grant Delpit, Ronnie Hickman, Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Daniel Thomas, Christopher Edmunds, Donovan McMillon, Zion Washington

Delpit, Hickman, McNeil-Warren and Thomas seem guaranteed a roster spot, with one extra spot to be disputed among the rest.

Special Teams

Placekicker

• Andre Szmyt

Punter

• Corey Bojorquez, Nik Constantinou, Wes Pahl

Having extra legs for training camp is a good idea, but this is Bojorquez' job to lose.

Long Snapper

• Rex Sunahara