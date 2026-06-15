Cleveland Browns S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren Projects As Difference-Making Rookie

The Cleveland Browns felt like they struck gold during the second round of the NFL draft when Toledo safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren fell all the way to pick 58.

McNeil-Warren will have high expectations in his rookie season as he enters a new look Browns defense led by Mike Rutenberg, in a scheme where the Browns are expected to run three safeties often.

How McNeil-Warren became a Brown

McNeil-Warren fell in the draft in large part due to the concerns of how well his coverage skills would translate to the NFL. He was a standout player in the MAC, which doesn’t always translate to the league.

Cleveland has had no concerns taking players from the MAC though. Last year they grabbed a steal in tight end Harold Fannin Jr. from Bowling Green, and he has quickly developed into a top tight end. It’s important to remember that McNeil-Warren had plenty of chances to transfer up, but chose to stay loyal to the team that gave him a chance.

How McNeil-Warren fits in

The Browns already have two safeties who are above average players in Grant Delpit and Ronnie Hickman. Hickman has been a ballhawk in his career and the better coverage player, while Delpit has been an enforcer and a good run-defender.

McNeil-Warren has a similar skill set to Delpit. Both can play a linebacker/safety hybrid with decent coverage skills and the ability to hit hard. During his college career, he collected over 200 tackles and forced nine fumbles. He also picked off five passes and defended 13 of them.

It’s going to be a slightly strange fit on how Rutenberg gets all three guys on the field, but it has been made clear that all three will be out there. So far in minicamp, Cleveland hasn’t had the chance to get the right looks as all three safeties have dealt with minor injuries.

Expect Hickman to spend most of his time as the deep man back in coverage still. Delpit and McNeil-Warren will spend time rotting down as a linebacker, with the Browns likely only running two on most sets, and the other playing as a more traditional linebacker.

The hope is that Cleveland doesn’t have to sacrifice anything in the coverage or run game while still having the best 11 guys on the field consistently. That will likely be Cleveland’s base package, with Justin Jefferson or Myles Harden occasionally switching in to give the safeties a break.

Eyes will especially be on the difference between Delpit and McNeil-Warren this season. With Delpit on a contract year, the Browns could opt to not re-sign him if McNeil-Warren looks like the better player early. Cleveland has shown they want to get younger and cheaper, and this would be an easy way to do it.

Expect a lot out of McNeil-Warren as a rookie. He's going to be on the field early and often, looking to do what he loves doing, and that is creating havoc for an offense. The Browns have found themselves an exciting new defender.