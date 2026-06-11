Browns Minicamp Raises Questions About Futures of Denzel Ward and Grant Delpit

The Cleveland Browns had a few players that didn’t participate in the team’s mandatory veteran minicamp June 9-11 in Berea.

It’s required for players to show up for these minicamp sessions, but participation in team drills isn’t required for vets.

Denzel Ward arrived in Berea after skipping Cleveland’s voluntary OTA sessions. He didn’t participate in team drills throughout minicamp. Grant Delpit was in Berea two weeks ago for voluntary OTAs, but wasn’t an active participant. In team sessions at minicamp, Delpit was idle.

On Tuesday, Browns head coach Todd Monken refused to comment on if Ward and Delpit’s inactivity was a result of injuries or contract related disputes. We can’t officially label this a “hold in situation,” as the Browns rotated young talent over the last three days, but it’s officially something worth keeping an eye on.

Delpit is entering the final year of his contract. Ward has two years left on his deal, but no longer has any guaranteed money. Both defensive backs have been reliable veterans on Cleveland’s top-ranked defense over these last few seasons.

As the Browns transition from Jim Schwartz’s defense to new defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg, keeping an eye on the situation with Delpit and Ward heading into training camp should be front of mind for Cleveland fans.

Denzel Ward

At his charity softball game last weekend, Ward told reporters that he’d like to stay in Cleveland even after general manager Andrew Berry traded away Myles Garrett for Jared Verse and three draft picks.

Last offseason, Ward’s future in Cleveland came into question when he hesitated to commit to the Browns during Garrett’s public trade request.

The 29-year-old is one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL and a Northeast Ohio native. Even though he’s had injury concerns throughout his career, Ward has appeared in at least 12 games every season since 2018. That’s the type of player that Browns fans will want to keep around, especially at the cornerback position, which doesn’t have many elite players around the NFL.

Ward has two more years remaining on the five-year contract worth $100.5 million that he signed with the Browns before the 2022 NFL Draft. But without any guaranteed money remaining, it’s understandable that Ward is reluctant to suit up until he has some more security.

Grant Delpit

Entering the final season of his deal, Delpit faces a lot more uncertainty than Ward.

Delpit has suffered two season-ending injuries in his career with the Browns. He’ll turn 28 years old during the first month of Cleveland’s regular season.

The Browns added Toledo safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren during the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft. The 22-year-old probably fits Berry’s roster timeline a lot better than Delpit.

Delpit has started 68 games for the Browns since he was a second-round selection back in 2020. He has 451 tackles for the Browns and has intercepted seven passes. As the team transitions to Rutenberg’s defense, that sort of veteran presence will help McNeil-Warren and the rest of the team.

But after this season? The future of Delpit in Cleveland is currently in question.